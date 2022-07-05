Save almost $100 on Garmin Forerunner 245 in this early Prime Day steal

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is one of the best running watches and best Garmin watches you can buy, even with its successor, the Forerunner 255 now on shelves.

While the 255 is still at full price, this early Amazon Prime Day deal on the Forerunner 245 drops the price from $349.99 to $253.98 (opens in new tab), which is just $4 off its lowest price ever.

Considering everything you get on this running watch, that's a great buy right now, and might even be better value than its brand-new counterpart.

This discount is an early Amazon Prime Day sale, and we're uncertain when it'll end – so if you want one, you may want to snap it up as fast as you can to ensure that you'll have this on your wrist as soon as possible.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 | was $349.99 | now $253.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you improve your performance, this could well be it.



The Garmin Forerunner 245 packs a whole lot of features into a stylish and lightweight watch. There's onboard GPS, tracking for a huge range of activities (including running, cycling and swimming, as this multi-sport watch is built with triathletes in mind), all-day heart-rate monitoring, and guidance to help you manage your training load.

This price makes it an even more attractive option, and while the Forerunner 255 has a raft of new features, we don't think it has quite enough new stuff to justify the price difference.

With the 245 practically at its lowest price ever, this deal is a great opportunity to pick up a stellar running watch.

As we've mentioned, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Forerunner 245, and we can't be sure that it'll go any lower during the Amazon Prime Day sales on July 12 and 13. However, keep checking our main Amazon Prime Day hub, as if this deal isn't for you, you'll certainly find more great smartwatch deals over the next few days.