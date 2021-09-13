Samsung's next Galaxy Buds could be its most waterproof wireless earbuds ever

A Samsung patent has teased that it’s next Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds could be more waterproof than any it has made before. The patent details a new neckband accessory that would link to both buds to make them perfect for swimmers.

The patent (discovered by LetsGoDigital ) has been filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) and shows a hollow tube that can clip around the earbuds to make them completely waterproof so you can listen to music while submerged. The band may also allow the earbuds to collect data while you swim such as speed and calorie usage.

It’s unclear if the neckband would work in tandem with a new pair of Galaxy buds, or if older models would be able to be used too. Either way, this would be a major step forward for wireless earbuds. All of this should be taken with a pinch of salt though as patents are not an official confirmation a product will ever hit store shelves.

Analysis: the waterproof is in the pudding

Samsung’s best earbuds, the Galaxy Bud Pro, are currently IPX7 waterproof, meaning they’re able to be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to one meter. That means they should survive a quick dip in a puddle or a bath, but we wouldn’t recommend you go swimming with them.

If Samsung does manage to develop earbuds worthy of the IPX8 rating (the highest waterproof rating) it would gain a huge boost over many of its rivals, including Apple’s AirPods which achieve only an IPX4 rating.

However, it could also mean that the waterproof Galaxy Buds end up being less feature-heavy than its non-waterproof variants - as microphones used in active noise cancellation and vents may need to be sealed up to keep the buds in working order.

Hopefully, the tube would mean that you could use features like ANC on dry land, but we'll have to wait for Samsung to say something on the topic themselves to know what it plans for its next Galaxy Buds - waterproof or not.