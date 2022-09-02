Samsung’s latest ad is all about the iPhone 14

Audio player loading…

Samsung’s latest ad asks iPhone fans to buckle up for next week’s Apple event – as they’re in for a disappointing ride.

Apple is gearing up for its Far Out event on September 7 which will most likely unveil several new gadgets like the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, and maybe a surprise or two like the HomePod 2 or AirPods 4.

But Samsung warns that anyone buying the new phone better be prepared for people’s heads to turn, “just not in your direction.” Instead, the South Korean manufacturer implies that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s odd-form factor and the Samsung Galaxy S22’s powerful camera make them much more interesting and impressive gadgets.

While the iPhone 14 has yet to be officially unveiled, leaks and rumors have given us a pretty good picture of what we can expect from the handset. And camera-wise, the iPhone 14 will lag behind Samsung’s S22. The best snapper on any model of iPhone 14 is expected to be 48MP. Meanwhile, the base S22 offers 50MP, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you a 108MP camera.

Analysis: Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 14

We can’t definitively compare these phones until we’ve had the chance to try both out, but based on the iPhone 14’s rumored specs, the base model might not be as outclassed by Samsung’s equivalent as the ad would have you believe.

Starting with displays, both smartphones are expected to offer 6.1-inch OLED displays – with Apple taking a slight lead with its rumored 2532 x 1170 resolution compared with the S22’s 2340 x 1080. The difference in pixel count is likely to go unnoticed.

Samsung claws some points back by having 8GB RAM compared to the 6GB the iPhone 14 will likely have. That said, the S22’s chipset didn’t benchmark as well as the iPhone 13’s A15 in our tests – so if the iPhone 14 offers a chip that’s as good or better than its predecessor then its performance might not lag too far behind Samsung’s.

Lastly, on price, we’re expecting the phones to be practically identical – with Samsung edging just ahead in some regions. The S22 sells for $799 / £769 / AU$1,249 and if the iPhone 14 matches the 13 you’ll be able to pick one up for $799 / £779 / AU$1,349.

Some of these details might change next week when the iPhone 14 is finally shown to us. But as you can see from how similar the two phones are it might not be the best idea to take iPhone buying advice from Apple’s fiercest rival.

Instead, if you are in the market for a new smartphone we’d recommend waiting until after the iPhone 14 is in reviewers’ hands (like ours) and see what they have to say. Plus, with the Google Pixel 7 believed to be dropping in just over a month’s time if you can wait a little longer then you’ll have another option that might satiate your smartphone needs.

