Samsung's 75-inch QLED TV gets $800 slashed off price ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday deals are just around the corner, and if you're looking to score an early bargain on a premium TV, then you're in luck. We've just spotted this 75-inch QLED TV from Samsung on sale for $1,899.99 (was $2,699.99) at Best Buy. That's a massive $800 discount and the best deal we've found for the Q80A Series TV.

QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $800 - Just ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has this stunning 75-inch QLED TV from Samsung on sale for $1,899.99. That's a massive $800 discount and the best price we've found for the Q80A Series TV. This Samsung set delivers a gorgeous picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and powerful 4K Quantum Processor.

This massive 75-inch set from Samsung delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and intense blacks thanks to the Direct Full-Array backlighting and Quantum Dot technology. The Q80A series TV is powered by the intelligent 4K processor that's coupled with Object Tracking Sound for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built in for hands-free control and a wide viewing angle so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows no matter where you're sitting.



While we've seen this Samsung set has dropped to $1,698 before, this is the best deal you can't find right now and just $200 more than the record-low price. We guarantee you'll find a better deal during the official Black Friday 2021 sale, so you should take advantage of today's massive discount before it's too late.

