Samsung Odyssey Z 15 ultra-thin gaming laptop is finally available in the US

The Samsung Odyssey Z 15 wowed us when we first laid eyes on it in April, but it was disappointingly only available in China and Korea – that is until now.

Samsung has announced you can purchase its 15-inch ultra-thin gaming laptop from its own online store, the Microsoft Store and Amazon at a starting price of $1,799. That’s a steep price for the entry model, but this laptop comes stacked with a top-shelf Coffee Lake H-series Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB SSD.

Aside from sporting impressive specs, we think the Odyssey Z 15 just looks plain gorgeous. The lid of the gaming laptop features a unique brushed aluminum finish that makes it appear as if metal cover has been sculpted with thick fullers (or troughs).

Opening the laptop reveals a keyboard forward design with a track pad placed on the right-side of the laptop similar to the Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 and Acer Predator Triton 700 .

According to Samsung, this arrangement grants the Odyssey Z 15 enhanced thermal control with a system called Z AeroFlow Cooling. This system is made up of a Dynamic Spread Vapor Chamber paired with a Z AeroFlow Cooling Design and the Z Blade Blower, that utilizes two fans to push cool air and exhaust heat from the CPU and GPU at the same time.

Additionally, this design also allows the laptop to maintain a slim form factor measuring in at 14.78 x 10.03 x 0.71 inches (37.5 x 24.5 x 13.5; W x D x H) size and weighing 5.3 pounds (2.4kg). Stay tuned as we’ll have a review of this impressive gaming laptop soon enough.