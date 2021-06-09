Samsung Galaxy Watch deals return to record low prices at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals have been dropping down to some impressive prices over the last few months, but if you missed out on the record low $299 sales price earlier in the year, you've got another chance to scoop up a discount this week. The LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is now back down to its lowest ever price at just $299.99 (was $449.99). That's particularly compelling, considering this is only the third time we've seen that price this year.

Of course, you can also save on the Bluetooth model if you don't need that extra data contract. However, at $249.99 (was $399.99), this is currently $20 above the cheapest price we've seen in previous Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. That means we'll likely see a slightly larger discount in this year's Prime Day deals, but if you're after a new smartwatch sooner rather than later, this is still excellent value today.

These are record low prices on the LTE models, which means further Samsung Galaxy Watch deals over Prime Day this year will likely only offer an extra few dollars off the final price - if they don't simply repeat this offer, that is.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE (41mm): $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon

The LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has returned to its lowest price yet at Amazon this week. That's fantastic news for anyone who wants to leave their phone at home while out and about or off on a run. We've only seen this price a couple of times over the course of the year, so if you missed out on previous offers now is your time to jump. 45mm: $479.99 $329.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth (41mm): $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon

The Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 isn't quite at its lowest price ever, but it's only $20 off. That means we'll likely see a slightly lower price over the upcoming Prime Day sales, but if you're after a new advanced fitness tracker right away this is still an excellent price. 45mm: $429.99 $279.99

