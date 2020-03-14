Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals: save on a cheap smartwatch this weekend

If you've been looking for a cheap smartwatch over the last few weeks, we've got some excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals that might just bring that search to an end. While the UK is some seeing price cuts on the two models available at the moment, US shoppers can take advantage of savings of up to $94 on an already cheap smartwatch.

You can pick up the classic Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for just $137 this weekend - a fantastic price considering they usually go for closer to $200. You'll find the same cheap smartwatch available for £169 in the UK, a smaller £30 saving but still a decent price for the all-in-one wrist piece.

The original model is still a worthy contender in the smartwatch space, offering a plethora of fitness tracking options and fantastic smartphone integration not usually seen at this price point. However, if you're looking at these Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals for a cheap fitness tracker, you might want to consider the later model.

The Watch Active 2 offers improved sensors for fitness monitoring, as well as a wider variety of size options and a generally streamlined design. You'll find it available for just $205 / £249 at the moment thanks to these excellent savings.

These US Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals come from Microsoft and will run out on March 15th, so be sure to snag yours before the deadline to take advantage of some of the lowest prices we've seen yet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | $199.99 $137.17 at Microsoft

You're by no means compromising by picking up this cheap Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deal from Microsoft. This is still an extremely powerful smartwatch, packed with features that fill your $137 with value. With all the fitness tracking and monitoring you could ask for, as well as smartphone notifications and Samsung Pay to boot.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | $299 $205 at Microsoft

This is a brilliant price for the boosted Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. If you're after a fitness tracking first and a smartwatch second, you'll be better off picking up this more precise model with finely tuned trackers and improved sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - 40mm | £199 £169.89 at Amazon

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is £30 off at Amazon right now, making a cheap smartwatch even cheaper. You're picking up all the smartphone integrations you'd be expecting in a much more expensive watch, with features like notifications and Samsung Pay. Plus, fitness tracking is extensive and precise.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | £289 £249 at Amazon

Save £40 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, now available for under £250 from Amazon. With boosted heart monitoring features, improved GPS, and more precise sensors, this is an upgrade geared towards the fitness folk among us. If you're just after a smartwatch for keeping track of notifications and Samsung Pay, you'll be better off with the cheaper model above.

