Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is $50 off in Amazon's Black Friday sales

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, the two newest smartwatches from the tech giant, are both discounted by $50 at Amazon as part of its Black Friday deals.

That's a modest Black Friday smartwatch deal but these are two very new devices, which means the unimpressive reduction can be forgiven somewhat. The discount affects all four sizes of the watch (two for the standard and two for the Classic) for different colors and connectivity options too.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | 40mm | GPS: $249.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | 40mm | GPS: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is the cheapest combination of specs on the Galaxy Watch 4, so if you want the device for as little as possible, it's your best bet. If you want the small size but also cellular connection, that's an option too:

40mm | GPS & cellular: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | 44mm | GPS: $279.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | 44mm | GPS: $279.99 $229.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is the bigger version of the standard Galaxy Watch 4, for if you like your big screens and chunky watches. The cellular version is also on sale, useful for if you want to use it without your smartphone.

44mm | GPS & cellular: $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | 42mm | GPS: $349.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | 42mm | GPS: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $50)

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a rotating bezel and sturdier, sleeker design - this is the cheapest option on the Classic model. Predictably, the cellular version is also discounted.

42mm | GPS & cellular: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | 46mm | GPS: $379.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | 46mm | GPS: $379.99 $329.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a big and bougie smartwatch, especially if you opt for the cellular version, and the discount will barely help you there.

46mm | GPS & cellular: $429.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 models run the newest version of Wear OS, designed by Google in collaboration with Samsung, and they have loads of fitness modes and health tracking features as well as lifestyle tools.

What's the difference between the standard and Classic smartwatch? Well the latter comes in slightly bigger sizing options, has a more classic watch design, and has a rotating bezel for easier navigation. Oh, and it costs more money.

