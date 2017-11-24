Ridiculously cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 price is $150 off for Amazon Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy S8 price drops are few and far between, but Black Friday 2017 deals are happening right now and we have a rare 21% off the original price.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 for $150 on Amazon today, and with the 21% discount, that brings it from $724.99 to $574.99. That's quite a savings.

Yes, a phone that launched just seven months ago is already $150 cheaper today. It's price will wow you just as much as its 5.8-inch curved screen.

Now, you may think $574.99 is a lot of money upfront, but if you hold onto this unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for two years, it's equivalent to $22.83 over 24 months, or $15.22 over three years.

That's cheaper than you'll find at any US carrier for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Save $150 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8

If you have the AT&T, T-Mobile or another US carrier besides Verizon or Sprint, this Samsung deal is for you. Our most recommended phone is $150 if you want to really save money.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is on sale today, too

The bigger Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is also on sale for Black Friday 2017, and it has a 6.2-inch screen with the same snazzy phone design.

It also $150 off for the Samsung Galaxy S8 on Amazon today, giving you the unlocked phone for $647.99 instead of the pricey $824.99 that it was just seven short months ago.

Want to go bigger? $150 off Galaxy S8 Plus, too

Samsung is the master of big smartphones, and the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of its best. But big shouldn't extend to its price. It's been dropped on Amazon today, too.

These are the best prices for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus we've seen all year, and we'll see if it lasts until Cyber Monday 2017.