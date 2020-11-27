Samsung Galaxy S20 Black Friday deals knock as much as $250 off the list price

There are several exciting Samsung Galaxy S20 Black Friday deals, and you're going to be happy you waited until now to buy 2020's best smartphone. The price has just dropped tremendously, so there's no excuse to put off buying one of these.

It's $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 and an even better $250 off the Galaxy S20 Plus at Amazon for Black Friday 2020. If you missed our previous round of Samsung phone deals, we told you about the new-ish and suddenly $200 cheaper Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. That phone starts at just $499, instantly one of the best Black Friday deals.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the best phones we've reviewed all year, and for good reason: with top specs, a fantastic triple rear camera, a huge 4,000mAh battery, and a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Lowest price on the S20 Samsung Galaxy S20, 128GB: $999 $799 on Amazon

This is the best deal for one of the best phones, but there's plenty more fo rthe whole Samsung S20 family, starting with the affordable Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), which trims a few features to get in at a lower price. But it is truly the most affordable Samsung Galaxy S20 series phone, costing $499 with this deal:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB, unlocked: $699 $499 at Best Buy

And if you want a higher-performance model, try the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, with a larger screen and bigger battery:

$250 off our best phone pick of 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,199 $949.99 at Amazon

