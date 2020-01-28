Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 release dates leak - which will come first?

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone, are expected to launch at a big event on February 11, but the question in everyone's minds is when the handsets will actually be available to buy.

A new leak has a possible answer, although we're surprised by the order they're set to come out in.

This comes from Max Weinbach, a leaker who has been prolific in the last few weeks with leak after leak of Samsung's upcoming devices. The leak suggests possible release dates for the folding and non-folding phones, but it's unclear where Weinbach's source is from.

S20, S20+, S20 Ultra will likely be available first Friday of March. S20 Ultra should retail for $1300.January 27, 2020

According to Weinbach, the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will be available to buy on the 'first Friday of March', which is March 6.

That's 24 days after the launch event, and in comparison the Samsung Galaxy S10 was available to buy 17 days after it was announced, so you're going to have to wait a week longer before getting your hands on the phone this year.

Weinbach adds the Galaxy S20 Ultra 'should retail' for $1,300 (roughly £1,000, AU$1,930), which is a steep price for any smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 too?

Just head from a new source:Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at $1400. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked.January 27, 2020

The curious part is that Weinbach also suggests the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, or Galaxy Z Flip as some have taken to calling it, will be available from February 14, just three days after it's launched. That's a surprise, since the Samsung Galaxy Fold launched months and months after the Galaxy S10. That was due to a delay because of reliability issues, but the Fold's initial intended release date was also later than the S10.

Weinbach claims the price for the Galaxy Fold 2 is $1,400 (around £1,075, AU$2,075), which is a whole lot lower than its predecessor which cost $1,980 / £1,900 / AU$2,900. We've previously heard the Fold 2 is also a smaller and more mid-range device, so that lower price is fitting.

Overall, the prices fit with what we'd heard and expected, but we're a little surprised that the foldable phone could launch before its flat relative. That could indicate that Samsung is trying to emphasize this futuristic device a little more, but it could also be the case that this leak is just wrong.

We'll find out for sure come February 11, when we're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2 (as well as possibly some true wireless earbuds) launch for all to see.