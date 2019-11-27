Samsung’s 65-inch Q60 QLED 4K TV dips below $999 for Black Friday

While most Black Friday shoppers out there are chasing after the cheapest TVs they can get their hands on, we've gotten a number of emails asking us which TV we'd buy if we were shopping for a new big-screen.

Among our recommendations is the Samsung Q60R QLED TV that's on sale at Amazon for $800 off its regular price.

So what makes us recommend this model in particular? Well, it's the entry-level Samsung QLED TV, meaning it has better brightness and color saturation than other comparable LED TVs. It also has Ambient Mode that allows it to blend in with the wall when it's not in use, plus low input lag that gamers will love.

Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED TV (QN65Q60R): $1,797 $997.99 on Amazon

One of the best TV deals happening ahead of Black Friday is this one for a 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED TV. Usually this TV sells for nearly $1,800 but it's on sale this week for just under a grand.

Of course there are plenty of other good TVs on sale this week (see: this LG C9 OLED deal), but this one lands squarely in the value-performance Venn diagram.

Other TV deals worth considering...

Samsung 43-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Is a 65-inch too big? You can get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $399 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we've seen yet on Amazon is this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $300 off its regular price. This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch TV (P659-G1): $1,399 $896 at Amazon

The Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019) is a performance-focused TV at a great price. It offers 1100 nits of peak brightness, 200 dimming zones in the 65-inch model and uses Dolby Vision HDR. Its SmartCast smart platform enables you to cast content from your phone or tablet to the screen and comes stocked with WatchFree, a free streaming service from Vizio.

LG C9 OLED (55OLEDC9): $2,499 $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C9 OLED is TechRadar's favorite TV of the year. It offers beautiful black levels, great upscaling and superb colors in addition to one of the world's best smart TV platforms, webOS. Usually this TV sells for well over $2,000 but this week it's on sale for $1,000 off the regular price.