RTX 3070-beating Asus G15 now just $1,499 in Best Buy's gaming laptop deals

While we normally cover cheap gaming laptop deals here at TechRadar, we've just spotted an absolutely awesome high-end option in the form of this Asus ROG Strix G15 at Best Buy for $1,449.99 (was $1,649.99).

Why is this such an awesome machine? Well, let us tell you. Firstly, its combination of a Radeon RX 6800M GPU, Ryzen 9-5900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD are going to give you some absolutely eye-watering performance at a fraction of the price of an equivalent machine with an RTX 3080. Put simply, this Asus G15 should outperform most similarly priced Nvidia RTX 3070 equipped laptops in this price range.

Secondly, packing in exclusively AMD components gives you access to a few novel features over the usual Intel and Nvidia-based fare. AMD SmartShift and AMD Smart Access Memory are two recent technologies from team red that allow the GPU and CPU to essentially distribute power between themselves more efficiently. Is it a dealbreaker to have? Not really in our eyes, although AMD does claim it can boost in-game performance by up to 15%.

Anyway, fancy new features aside, Best Buy's latest price cut makes this one exceptional gaming laptop deal if you're serious about your frame rates. It's actually the first big discount we've seen on this 2021 machine and easily the lowest price yet so definitely take note if you're looking for a bargain.

