Royole FlexPai 2 foldable phone: 'significant improvements in every possible way'

The first generation Royole FlexPai (pictured) left a lot to be desired

The first specs of Royole's new foldable phone have been revealed, with details of the Royole FlexPai 2 - the second generation flexible handset from the Chinese firm - claiming "significant improvements in every possible way."

The FlexPai 2 was revealed as part of a larger announcement which focused on Royole's new flexible display technology, with the aforementioned handset set to be the first device to use it.

Royole is calling its new screen tech '3rd Generation Cicada Wing', and claims the technology "offers 50% increase of brightness and delivers enhanced performance, including high contrast, wide color gamut [and a] fast response time."

The panel apparently also provides enhanced viewing angles and will provide "the smoothest folding experience in the industry even after more than 200,000 bends."

These are bold claims, especially when you consider the rather lackluster design, build and interface of the original Royole FlexPai.

Royole FlexPai 2 specs

Royole hasn't revealed the full details on the new FlexPai 2 foldable phone, but we do know it will come with a large, 7.8-inch external 'outie' display with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

It will also feature a new hinge system which is more robust and wearproof than the mechanics on the previous generation handset. Plus it will apparently also pack "state-of-art computing, memory [and] structural material technologies."

There's currently no word on the FlexPai 2 price, but we do know it'll be launched officially sometime during Q2 (April-June) this year.

