Roma vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Serie A online from anywhere

In an early test for new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, his side head to the capital to take on Roma. If last season is anything to go by this match has the makings of a classic, with the two teams playing out a trio of memorable matches in the last campaign.

Read on for your guide to getting a Roma vs Juventus vs live stream as we explain how to watch Serie A Italian football online from anywhere in the world.

Roma vs Juventus: when and where? Today's game takes place behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Kick-off is at 8.45pm local time (CEST) - so that's a 7.45pm BST start for folk tuning in from the UK, and a 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT kick-off for Italian footy fans in the USA.

Defending Serie A champs already find themselves around the top of the league once again, hitting the ground running with a convincing 3-0 home win over Sampdoria in their opening match. That match saw Cristiano Ronaldo, veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci and debutant Dejan Kulusevski finding the back of the net, with Juve registering 20 shots on goal.

The Romans, meanwhile, dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with Verona last weekend and are likely to turn out a depleted side in this tough home fixture. With Aleksandar Kolarov having left for Inter, and Diego Perotti and Nicolò Zaniolo already nursing long-term injuries, they've now been joined by Bruno Peres (coronavirus) and Federico Fazio (injury) on the sidelines.

While they have the squad to absorb it, Juventus are also set to have a number of notable absentees for this clash with Alex Sandro, Matthijs De Ligt, Federico Bernardeschi, and Paulo Dybala unlikely to figure in Rome.

Read on and we'll tell you all the best ways to live stream Roma vs Juventus and watch Serie A football online from anywhere today.

How to live stream Serie A from outside your country

Keep on scrolling if your a citizen of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand or Canada - we'll tell you your broadcasting option.

But the minute you try to watch the game on those networks from outside your borders, you'll discover that you can't. The stream will be geo-blocked. The only legal way we know of getting around this is to use a VPN, which certainly beats watching some dodgy feed you've found online.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is software that effectively let's you change the location of the IP address on your laptop, phone, tablet or anything else really. We've tested loads of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now.



How to watch Roma vs Juventus: live stream Serie A in the UK

Subscription service Premier Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights for Serie A football in the UK. Coverage of the Roma vs Juventus game gets underway tonight at 7.40pm just in time for the 7.45pm kick-off. You can subscribe for £11.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £49 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Roma vs Juventus in the US for FREE

ESPN+ is generally where it's at for watching Italian football in the US this season. Costing just $4.99 a month, it's a great option - but there are alternatives to the broadcast giant. Those after a linear TV alternative and Italian language commentary in particular should know that Italian national TV broadcaster RAI has a North American off-shoot, RAI Italia Nord America, which is widely available both on cable via major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Optimum. RAI Nord America can also be procured on a streaming-only basis via one of our favorite cord cutting options - fuboTV. It costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement and, best of all, offers a FREE 7-day trial so you can watch Serie A today for nothing. Kick off today is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

How to live stream Roma vs Juventus for FREE in Canada

DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") has the rights to show live Serie A matches in Canada. The network is offering a 1-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Roma vs Juventus in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season - kick-off for this one is 4.45am on Monday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of its free trial period. Beyond that, Kayo Sports is one-stop-shop for all the action from Italy, as it offers live streaming of beIN Sports' coverage of the league and offers a FREE 2-week trial.

