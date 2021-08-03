Roku TVs and streaming devices are getting a massive movie overhaul

Roku is about to benefit from a whole lot more movies and TV shows thanks to a merger between Vudu and FandangoNOW that will see the former become the official entertainment store on the popular streaming platform.

Fandango Media, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, has announced its plans to make Vudu a bigger and better on-demand service by combining its current offering with the existing library of FandangoNOW.

Vudu – which will now serve as Roku’s primary entertainment library – will therefore benefit from more than 200,000 new release and catalog movies and TV shows available to rent or buy, including the largest collection of 4K UHD titles of any streaming service .

That means Roku TV and streamer owners will soon have access to top new releases like Fast and Furious 9 , Pixar’s Luca , A Quiet Place Part II, Disney’s Cruella and Godzilla vs. Kong , with titles like Marvel’s Black Widow on the way soon.

A large chunk of Vudu’s library will remain free, too, with no subscription required, while titles available to rent or buy will be subject to purchase via Roku pay, the existing payment method on Roku streaming devices like the Roku Express 4K and Roku Ultra .

The newly-updated Vudu service is set to replace FandangoNOW as the official Roku entertainment store from August 3.

Analysis: A bold step for streaming?

In its previous state, Vudu already offered audiences the biggest range of 4K Ultra HD audio-visual experiences of any streamer, with premium formats like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision available on platforms ranging from Samsung and LG smart TVs to PS5 and Xbox Series X .

Other benefits included personalized deals with Mix & Match bundles, family-friendly features like Kids Mode and easy ways to transfer physical discs to digital.

Now, with the addition of FandangoNOW’s extensive content library on top of those existing benefits, Vudu users (and therefore Roku device owners) have access to a service that arguably surpasses the offerings of big-name rivals like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus .

“During a time where consumers have a myriad of viewing options, we’re proud to deliver a service that presents an unparalleled library of content, many titles that are not available on subscription services, and the flexibility to pay as you go,” Fandango President Paul Yanover said in a media statement.

Whether the merger sees an uptick in sales for Roku TVs and streaming devices remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Vudu’s now-even-larger content library should excite fans seeking access to the latest blockbusters, as well as studios looking to reach the largest audience possible.