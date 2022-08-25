Realme 828 Fan Festival sale: All deals and offers revealed

By published

From Realme 9 Pro Plus to Realme Pad Mini

Realme 828 fan festival
(Image credit: Realme)
Jump to:
Audio player loading…

Realme has announced its annual Realme 828 fan festival for 2022 and has revealed various deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more.

Realme 828 fan festival started on August 24 and will run till August 28. And the deals are live on online platforms such as Realme store (opens in new tab), Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab), and also offline stores where Realme products are available.

Realme has announced different offers for online and offline channels. We will talk about them separately here.

Online offers on smartphones

ModelPrepaid offerBank offer/CouponSale date
Realme 9 5GRs. 2500Rs. 1000 Bank offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme 9 Pro PlusRs. 2500Rs. 2000 Bank offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme 9iRs. 2000Rs. 1000 Bank offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme 9 ProRs. 2000Rs. 1000 Bank offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme Narzo 50Rs. 1500Rs. 1000 Bank offerAugust 24 - August 31
Realme 9Rs. 1500Rs. 1000 Bank offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme Narzo 50ARs. 1000Rs. 1000 CouponAugust 24 - August 28
Realme Narzo 50iRs. 1000Rs. 600 CouponAugust 24 - August 28

Bank offer is the instant discount you can avail for products on Realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon using a specific bank's credit or debit card. It varies across platforms. On Flipkart, the bank offer is provided by SBI credit cards. On Realme.com, the bank offer is provided by ICICI credit cards.

Offline offers on smartphones

ModelOfferSale date
Realme C31Rs. 500 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme 9 5GRs. 3500 PinelabAugust 24 - August 28
Realme 9 Pro PlusRs. 4500 PinelabAugust 24 - August 28
Realme 9iRs. 1500 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme 9 Pro 5GRs. 3000 PinelabAugust 24 - August 28
Realme C11Rs. 400 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme 9Rs. 1000 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme C25YRs. 500 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme C21YRs. 500 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme GT Neo 3Rs. 5000 PinelabAugust 24 - August 28
Realme Narzo 50ARs. 2000 PinelabAugust 24 - August 28
Realme Narzo 50iRs. 600 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme Narzo 30Rs. 1000 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme Narzo 30 5GRs. 2000 cash offerAugust 24 - August 28
Realme Narzo 50Rs. 2500 PinelabAugust 24 - August 28

Cash offer as denoted we assume is the discount provided over the selling price in the stores. And Pinelab discount should be discounts provided by making payment through Pinelab payment partner in the offline stores.

Offers on tablets

ModelDiscountPrepaid offerBank offer
Realme Pad Mini Wi-FiRs. 1000Rs. 50010% (upto Rs. 1250)
Realme Pad Mini LTE0Rs. 100010% (upto Rs. 1250)
Realme Pad Slim Wifi0Rs. 100010% (upto Rs. 1250)
Realme Pad Slim LTE0Rs. 100010% (upto Rs. 1250)
Realme Pad X00Flat Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit and Debit cards

Offers on laptops

ModelDiscountPrepaid offerBank offer
Realme Book Slim i3 variantRs. 100000
Realme Book Slim i5 variantRs. 700000
Realme Book Prime i3 variantRs. 200000

Good time to buy Realme products?

Realme annually conducts its Realme Fan Festival sale in all its sales channels. This time around it has been named 828 fan festival, we're not sure why it is named 828. Realme hasn't mentioned why it is named that either, we have reached out to Realme about that and will be updating once we get an update from the brand. 

As you can see, there are lots of good deals on Realme smartphones, tablets, TVs and more. There are also lots of nice deals on the huge list of other Realme products such as neckbands, TWS, smartwatches, and more. 

If you've been eying a Realme product for some time now, this might be the best time. If you're not in hurry, wait for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Both of which are just around the corner, after all, it is almost September.

Abhijith S
Abhijith S

Abhijith specialises in phones, computing and everything Tech at Techradar. He is based out of Kerala. He has been writing about Tech since 2013, on his own blog. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. 
See more Mobile phones news