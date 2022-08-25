Realme 828 Fan Festival sale: All deals and offers revealed

Audio player loading…

Realme has announced its annual Realme 828 fan festival for 2022 and has revealed various deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more.

Realme 828 fan festival started on August 24 and will run till August 28. And the deals are live on online platforms such as Realme store (opens in new tab), Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab), and also offline stores where Realme products are available.

Realme has announced different offers for online and offline channels. We will talk about them separately here.

Online offers on smartphones

Model Prepaid offer Bank offer/Coupon Sale date Realme 9 5G Rs. 2500 Rs. 1000 Bank offer August 24 - August 28 Realme 9 Pro Plus Rs. 2500 Rs. 2000 Bank offer August 24 - August 28 Realme 9i Rs. 2000 Rs. 1000 Bank offer August 24 - August 28 Realme 9 Pro Rs. 2000 Rs. 1000 Bank offer August 24 - August 28 Realme Narzo 50 Rs. 1500 Rs. 1000 Bank offer August 24 - August 31 Realme 9 Rs. 1500 Rs. 1000 Bank offer August 24 - August 28 Realme Narzo 50A Rs. 1000 Rs. 1000 Coupon August 24 - August 28 Realme Narzo 50i Rs. 1000 Rs. 600 Coupon August 24 - August 28

Bank offer is the instant discount you can avail for products on Realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon using a specific bank's credit or debit card. It varies across platforms. On Flipkart, the bank offer is provided by SBI credit cards. On Realme.com, the bank offer is provided by ICICI credit cards.

Offline offers on smartphones

Model Offer Sale date Realme C31 Rs. 500 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme 9 5G Rs. 3500 Pinelab August 24 - August 28 Realme 9 Pro Plus Rs. 4500 Pinelab August 24 - August 28 Realme 9i Rs. 1500 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme 9 Pro 5G Rs. 3000 Pinelab August 24 - August 28 Realme C11 Rs. 400 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme 9 Rs. 1000 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme C25Y Rs. 500 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme C21Y Rs. 500 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme GT Neo 3 Rs. 5000 Pinelab August 24 - August 28 Realme Narzo 50A Rs. 2000 Pinelab August 24 - August 28 Realme Narzo 50i Rs. 600 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme Narzo 30 Rs. 1000 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme Narzo 30 5G Rs. 2000 cash offer August 24 - August 28 Realme Narzo 50 Rs. 2500 Pinelab August 24 - August 28

Cash offer as denoted we assume is the discount provided over the selling price in the stores. And Pinelab discount should be discounts provided by making payment through Pinelab payment partner in the offline stores.

Offers on tablets

Model Discount Prepaid offer Bank offer Realme Pad Mini Wi-Fi Rs. 1000 Rs. 500 10% (upto Rs. 1250) Realme Pad Mini LTE 0 Rs. 1000 10% (upto Rs. 1250) Realme Pad Slim Wifi 0 Rs. 1000 10% (upto Rs. 1250) Realme Pad Slim LTE 0 Rs. 1000 10% (upto Rs. 1250) Realme Pad X 0 0 Flat Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit and Debit cards

Offers on laptops

Model Discount Prepaid offer Bank offer Realme Book Slim i3 variant Rs. 1000 0 0 Realme Book Slim i5 variant Rs. 7000 0 0 Realme Book Prime i3 variant Rs. 2000 0 0

Good time to buy Realme products?

Realme annually conducts its Realme Fan Festival sale in all its sales channels. This time around it has been named 828 fan festival, we're not sure why it is named 828. Realme hasn't mentioned why it is named that either, we have reached out to Realme about that and will be updating once we get an update from the brand.

As you can see, there are lots of good deals on Realme smartphones, tablets, TVs and more. There are also lots of nice deals on the huge list of other Realme products such as neckbands, TWS, smartwatches, and more.

If you've been eying a Realme product for some time now, this might be the best time. If you're not in hurry, wait for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Both of which are just around the corner, after all, it is almost September.