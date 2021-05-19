PS5 restock tracker: GameStop has the PS5 in stock right now – how to get it

Update: Matt Swider has sent GameStop PS5 restock updates through Twitter, the fastest way to know about when and where to buy the Sony console. Follow for live updates.

The Target PS5 restock date wasn't today, May 19, however, many Target stores in the US have inventory in the back or on the way for future online-only orders, according to the sources of our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. We could see PS5 in stock tomorrow, May 20, along with new stock from Walmart and Best Buy, creating what's potentially a 'super PS5 restock Thursday'. When will PS5 restock? The best advice is to follow Matt Swider's Twitter account and turn on notifications to get live PS5 restock Twitter alerts. It's worked for 22,000 people.

When? Follow @mattswider, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker for notifications about when the next PS5 restock is live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

for notifications about when the next PS5 restock is live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates. Do not buy directly off Twitter users – which are all scams – only to the websites Matt points you to.

Click on this example of a PS5 restock alert (the last massive Target restock is illustrated) to follow PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider.

(Image credit: Future)

When will PS5 restock next? Target isn't today

Thursday, May 20 now seems more likely for a Target PS5 restock, and that's also the day we'd expect Walmart and Best Buy to have the Sony console back in stock. Walmart has always chosen Thursdays (although it's not every Thursday) to launch orders, while Best Buy recently switched to Thursday afternoons in Walmart's wake.

Other American retailers that could have a PS5 restock today or any day this week include Sony Direct, Costco and GameStop. The Sony Direct queue launches on very random days in late afternoons, while Costco can happen at any moment with a PS5 bundle. GameStop usually does every week to two weeks with advance notice – also with bundles. Sam's Club, meanwhile, just gave us a PS5 restock on Sunday, so we don't expect much from that store this week.

Next Target PS5 restock date: Could be Thursday, May 20 at 7:40am EDT

Could be Thursday, May 20 at 7:40am EDT Last Target PS5 restock date and time: Wednesday, April 28 at 7:40am EDT

Wednesday, April 28 at 7:40am EDT How to buy PS5 from Target: Target PS5 Disc | Target PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, same-day in-store pickup

Online orders, same-day in-store pickup Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

There's been a major shift when it comes to Target PS5 restock opportunities: it's no longer sending out communications to employees regarding the restock date, which means we can't tell you in advance exactly when it'll be in stock like we could before.

However, we still know when Target has inventory flowing through its warehouses, and its stores now have PS5 consoles consistent with a drop, according to several Target employees who spoke to PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. Target didn't open up orders on May 19, so we're tracking a Target PS5 restock for May 20.

What time is the Target PS5 restock? On the day it actually happens, it's usually at between 7am and 9am EDT, with the most consistent PS5 drop time being around 7:40am EDT / 6:40am CDT / 5:40am MDT / 4:40am PDT. Yes, that's a brutal time for a PS5 restock on the West coast, but because you select a local store when buying the Sony console online (never buying in person), people in California have an easier time than people in New York.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 28 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock 🎯TARGET🎯so far!♻️♻️♻️RT this + follow @mattswiderPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs*One console at a time👉Tips🌊It comes in WAVES🌊🌊⏲️Don't give up😅Persistence > Speed🍀Good luck! https://t.co/bjKCctdk9wApril 28, 2021 See more

Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock date: Tracking for Thursday, May 20 at 3:40pm EDT

Tracking for Thursday, May 20 at 3:40pm EDT Last Best Buy restock date: Thursday, May 13 at 3:40pm EDT

Thursday, May 13 at 3:40pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

That anticipated Best Buy PS5 restock is tomorrow, Thursday, May 20, according to the patterns exhibited by the largest electronics retailer in the US. For the past two weeks, Best Buy has launched new inventory on a Thursday afternoon, with the exact time being the same each week: 3:40pm EDT. Again, this is an online-only order with in-store pickup three to five days later.

There's reason to follow our Twitter alerts and turn on notifications for this one. We have seen the Best Buy PS5 restock date switch from Friday to Thursday, so anything goes when it comes to launching new inventory at the American retailer.

Here's our Best Buy PS5 restock tracker alert from Thursday, May 13:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock 🏷BEST BUY🏷♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/zBCWLFWVVPPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFMay 13, 2021 See more

Next Walmart PS5 restock date? Maybe tomorrow¸ Thursday, May 20

Maybe tomorrow¸ Thursday, May 20 Last Walmart date? Thursday, May 6 at 3:30pm EDT

Thursday, May 6 at 3:30pm EDT Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

One week to one month, according to our followers Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

We may see a Walmart PS5 restock tomorrow, May 20 at 3pm EDT, and if that does happen alongside a Target PS5 restock in the morning and Best Buy PS5 restock in the late afternoon, it'll be one of the largest PlayStation opportunities in a single day since the PS5 launch on November 15. Of course, none of these three are guaranteed.

While we saw two waves of drops on May 6 and April 15, we're hoping for another two-hour restock marathon split into 12 different waves like the last massive PS5 restock update on March 18. Matt Swider often knows about any big Walmart PS5 restock ahead of time with an official Walmart press release that goes out three hours in advance. He'll also tweet out if there's not one happening – though as we've seen these small PS5 drops can happen without press release fanfare.

Here's the last massive Walmart PS5 restock on March 18:

🚨Walmart PS5 & Xbox restock starts in 45 mins 2:30pmXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1i3pmPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacRead this for help:https://t.co/ZewrQUKwkBMarch 18, 2021 See more

Confirmed Newegg PS5 restock date: Today, May 19 as part of the Newegg Shuffle

Today, May 19 as part of the Newegg Shuffle How to buy PS5 from Newegg: Newegg Shuffle

How long does it take to get it?: One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers

One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

We're finally seeing the PS5 as part of the Newegg Shuffle today, May 19, and that's good news if you're feeling lucky enough to be picked to buy the bundle. This lottery system means you enter for a chance to be able to buy PS5 from the computer-components-focused US retailer. This 'Newegg Shuffle' happens nearly every weekday (and sometimes Saturdays) for GPU and CPU restock, and a few times a week Newegg has the PS5 as part of the 'Shuffle' selection. Today just happens to be a rare day in which the PS5 is in stock as part of the Newegg Shuffle.

Here's the Newegg PS5 restock Twitter alert Matt Swider sent on April 26.

🎲🎲PS5 restock part of Newegg Shuffle lottery along w/ Nvidia GPU stock✅PS5 x2 different bundles✅RTX 3080✅RTX 3090✅RTX 3070✅RTX 3060👉Enter the lottery: https://t.co/lsGtFwPF2U 👇PS5 restock dateshttps://t.co/je7YKByKpmApril 26, 2021 See more

Next PS5 restock date: Could be sometime this week for PS5 Disc

Could be sometime this week for PS5 Disc Last PS5 restock: Yesterday, May 6 (briefly for PS5 Digital)

Yesterday, May 6 (briefly for PS5 Digital) When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

Online-only, ships very fast Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

Antonline hasn't had a PS5 Disc restock in ages it feels like, as its last two Sony console drops have been for PS5 Digital restock (on May 6 and April 24). Both times the PS5 bundles sold out immediately – within seconds. The good news is that the US retailer has next-gen console restocks every week, and while it's focused on the Xbox the last few weeks, a PS5 Disc bundle feels overdue.

Important: Antonline sells out of PS5 in three minutes or less, but when PS5 is on sale at this retailer, there are no waves or in-stock/out-of-stock funny business with the add-to-cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically, it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Here's what our Antonline restock alerts look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 30, 2021 See more

Next PS5 restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: Thursday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 20. Before that March 9 before that (so long gaps)

Thursday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 20. Before that March 9 before that (so long gaps) When it's in stock: Costco PS5 bundle

Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

Online orders, average one week for shipping Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The next Costco PS5 restock is something no one can predict, but it usually happens once a month – and it's only for Costco members every time yet still sells out in about four minutes, according to Matt Swider. That really tells you how strong the demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out so quickly. The glimmer of a PS5 restock on Thursday, April 22 didn't last long enough to purchase for many consumers – the theory was that a few PS5 consoles from the prior restock two days before that were up for grabs.

We're now tracking the next Costco PS5 restock for May, although for this one it's anyone's guess as to when it'll happen. We'll tweet out the moment it comes online.

Here's what our Costco PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 22):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏬 COSTCO 🏬 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc bundle https://t.co/uv9kUfFKngPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.April 22, 2021 See more

Amazon PS5 restock

Next Amazon PS5 restock date: Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past

Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past Last Amazon PS5 restock date: Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT

Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT When it's in stock: Amazon PS5 Disc | Amazon PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered

Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The next Amazon PS5 restock is unpredictable simply because the online retailer has waited anywhere from 15 days to 52 days to restock the Sony console. Today, May 5, it's been 25 days since the last Amazon restock. We saw a surprise restock Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am, according to the many Twitter replies received by PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. It seems like thousands of people were finally able to buy PS5, but console inventory numbers are unknown.

While we don't know when the next Amazon PS5 restock date will be, it could drive major hype to the Amazon Prime Day date that's confirmed to be happening in June. That would be a clever way to draw attention to the sales marathon. If it's a stretch and Amazon can't wait that long, maybe it'll go live with another PS5 drop when it announces the specific Amazon Prime Day date, theorizes Matt Swider.

(Image credit: Matt Swider)