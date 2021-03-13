PS5 restock: our exclusive tracker will tell you where and when to get it

Update: Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker has found thousands of consoles for eager gamers who are looking to buy the sold-out system. As soon as PS5 is back in stock, we send out a tweet, and twice, we've had exclusive information regarding inventory at Target and Best Buy. Next up, we'll tell you when to buy PS5 at Amazon.

Don't buy PS5 off of Twitter or other online sources. There's no fraud protection. Here are a dozen good sources to buy PS5 that have had the console in stock before.

TechRadar has exclusively on multiple PS5 drops in the last two weeks, and next we have information that says Amazon has inventory for next week. We'll circle back to confirm the time and date as soon as it's confirmed.

We're waiting to hear back from sources regarding inventory timing, however, we can tell you that 46,000 PlayStation 5 consoles are being prepped for an online order at Amazon.com.

With the help of warehouse sources, we've gotten other PS5 inventory projections right, including quantity, the time, and date of shipments.

Best Buy warehouse this week. Photo provided exclusively to TechRadar. Alterations have been made to protect the identity of our source. (Image credit: Best Buy employee)

Here's why the PS5 restock date and time is never set in stone at retail stores – and this may apply to Amazon, too: every warehouse that is due consoles needs to get them first. It's an inventory and logistic necessity, we're told.

Amazon, like Best Buy, may not sell through its full inventory to consumers. Some consoles may be held in case someone comes back with a console that's defective. We're told that's rare, but it does happen, so there needs to be enough stock to remedy those issues in each store.

Amazon PS5 restock tips

Ordering PS5 at Amazon is difficult simply because everyone has their credit card information and address plugged into their account. Simply put, there's no time to waste given one-click ordering offered Amazon over other retailers in the US.

That's different from Best Buy, which has sit that makes you wait out on a page until you can actually place the order.

PS5 restock explainer

PS5 has been nearly impossible to find in stock for more than a few minutes every time stores restock the Sony console. We're finding the same can be said about the Xbox Series X. Both Sony and Microsoft launches their respective consoles in November 2020 and haven't been able to manufacturer enough to meet demand.

Stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy routinely add new stock to their stores and the crush of people coming to their sites often crashes the pages. Four months after the initial launches, it's still a burden to buy a next-gen console, even after months of customers constantly trying their luck.