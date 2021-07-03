If you missed the PS5 restock this week at GameStop and Best Buy, or last week at Amazon and the week before at Target, then you're clearly not following our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you a fast alert when the Sony console is in stock – if you follow his account and turn on notifications.

Trust and credibility: To date, Matt Swider has helped over 55,000 people buy a next-gen console in 2021 from stores in the US, and it would be more but the thing is PS5 restock opportunities last just a few minutes. How do you buy it? With his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

The 4th of July holiday weekend is unlikely to see a PS5 restock today, July 3, but here's how to find the next one and the likely restock dates explained.

1. When? Get alerts: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider for notifications and live restock news. It's the fastest way to get real-time PS5 restock updates.

for notifications and live restock news. It's the fastest way to get real-time PS5 restock updates. 2. Live coaching: Matt has been doing PS5 restock live streams on YouTube to help illustrate how to buy the console (some stores are more complicated than others). Subscribe and turn on notifications to get an alert.

Matt has been doing to help illustrate how to buy the console (some stores are more complicated than others). Subscribe and turn on notifications to get an alert. 3. Don't buy from Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No legitimate person will sell a PS5 for just $550.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Click on this example of the Best Buy PS5 restock date from this past Tuesday to follow Matt Swider on Twitter and turn on notifications (the little bell icon).

PS5 restock news for July 4: Target may be next

We expect to see the PS5 restock at multiple stores in the US next week and, so far, our sources at various American retailers indicate that they aren't planning a restock for any next-gen console during their 4th of July sales.

The Target PS5 restock date is expected to be next week, usually a Wednesday or Thursday morning, according to Matt Swider. The retail chain had low inventory of the console, but shipments are arriving at individual stores and, next week, it'll be exactly three weeks since its launch restock. It's time.

We also haven't seen Walmart restock the $399 PS5 Digital in two weeks and the $499 PS5 Disc in about a month. In fact, of the major retailers in the US, the only stores to have an official PS5 restock this week were GameStop (on Thursday) and Best Buy (on Tuesday), and Best Buy was a bunch of leftovers from the Thursday prior.

Other PS5 stores we're tracking include Sony Direct – the Sony Direct virtual queue was limited last time around – Sam's Club, Antonline and Costco.

Next Target PS5 restock: could be Wednesday or Thursday at 7:40am EDT

could be Wednesday or Thursday at 7:40am EDT Last Target PS5 restock date: Wednesday, June 16 at 7:39am EDT

Wednesday, June 16 at 7:39am EDT How to buy PS5 from Target: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

We're almost three weeks without a Target PS5 restock, but the good news is that console inventory is slowly starting to trickle in to the backrooms at individual stores, according to our employee and warehouse sources and those of Jake Randall. The PS5 console numbers were much too low for a restock this past week, but Target stores should begin building inventory for next week.

The official restock date is hard to determine outside of these two parameters: it's always been on a Wednesday or Thursday in 2021 (so either July 7 or July 8), and it almost always happens in early morning time: 7:40am EDT / 6:40am CDT / 5:40am MDT / 4:40am PDT.

Yes, that's early if you live on the West coast of the US, but since the PS5 is bought online and picked up at your local Target store, you're competing with a bunch of neighbors – and on the West Coast, much of that competition is usually fast asleep.

Did that help? Be sure to like and subscribe to these PS5 restock Q&A videos that happen on a weekly basis. We take your questions and answer them live.

Next Best Buy PS5 restock date: Maybe Thursday of this week along with GPU stock

Maybe Thursday of this week along with GPU stock Last PS5 restock date: Tuesday, June 29 at 10:55am EDT

Tuesday, June 29 at 10:55am EDT How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

Best Buy restock date could be late next week, with Thursday and Friday being the most popular days of the week of the retailer. But that's if it happens at all, as the electronics retailer is known to skip weeks when it's low on inventory. We give this a 50% chance of happening this week. We'll keep this updated when we have news.

You'll probably see a Best Buy GPU in-stock alert from Matt Swider right before the console orders go live – that's how it worked nearly two weeks ago. Consoles also tend to stick to an every-other-week pattern although the Best Buy restock time has been all over the place and is harder to predict today. It's been anywhere from 9:38am to 6:05pm, so our tracking efforts span the entire day at Best Buy.

Next Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, July 8 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, July 8 at 3pm EDT Last Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Walmart: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Walmart PS5 restock date is always on a Thursday – that's at least the way it's been every time in 2021, and July 8 at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT will be the next time we check and, likely, send out a restock alert. It's been several weeks since the retailer has officially had a $499 PS5 Disc restock, though it did offer some PS5 Digitial buyers a PS5 Disc upgrade for free when it ran out of inventory.

Matt Swider often gets advance notice if there's going to be a Walmart PS5 restock, citing a press release that the retailer issues to TechRadar and other members of the press when there's a massive PS5 restock. That official word comes three hours in advance, so the time to look for the tweet and news is just after 12pm EDT.

Next GameStop PS5 restock date: Just happened, so too soon to tell

Just happened, so too soon to tell Last GameStop PS5 restock date: Friday, June 18 at 11:30am EDT

Friday, June 18 at 11:30am EDT How to buy PS5 from GameStop: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

There was a huge GameStop PS5 restock on Thursday, with Matt Swider coaching as many as 4,000 viewers during a PS5 restock live stream on YouTube (nearly 20,000 people have seen the live video tutorial since then). Just as important as the restock date is teaching you how to checkout at stores like GameStop.

It's much too soon to know the next GameStop restock, but it has a restock every 10 to 15 days, according to our analysis. Recently, it's been limited the first waves of PS5 stock to its PowerUp Pro members, but we'll also teach you how to get around that. So far, though, it's only been two days since the GameStop restock. More time is needed for the retailer to replenish its console inventory.

Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date for email invites: Wednesday, June 23

Wednesday, June 23 Last major Sony Direct virtual queue: Wednesday, June 16 at 5pm EDT

Wednesday, June 16 at 5pm EDT How to buy PS5 from GameStop: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

We're able to send our timely PS5 restock alerts about the Sony Direct restock date one of two ways: first, it often sends out (random) Sony Direct email invites to PSN users who get into an earlier virtual queue – and often, but not always – it opens up a second queue when this finishes.

We also get a 15- to 30-minute waiting room for Sony Direct before the virtual queue opens up. That means you don't have to be first in line. And we know that the queue for everyone has been happening at 5pm EDT, and Wednesdays have been popular for Sony Direct. Look for our tweet if you track a queue opening up then.