PS5 restock tracker: Best Buy restock time – when to buy the PS5 today

The Best Buy PS5 restock may happen today, April 23, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, and he'll send you an alert regarding what time PS5 will be back in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Some Best Buy warehouses in the US have next-gen console inventory, according to our exclusive sources, and we're trying to determine when Best Buy will restock PS5, and if it has enough to meet its threshold to open orders today. Best Buy is overdue – it hasn't had a restock in exactly one month as of this date. Matt will send you a PS5 restock Twitter alert for Best Buy, Sony Direct, and Antonline if they get stock today. Walmart, Target, and GameStop may restock PS5 next week.

What time? Follow @mattswider, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker for notifications about when the Best Buy PS5 restock is live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

for notifications about when the Best Buy PS5 restock is live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates. Do not buy directly off Twitter users – which are all scams – only to the websites Matt points you to.

Click on this example of a PS5 restock alert you can get when following Matt Swider. It was when the $399 PS5 Disc and $499 PS5 Digital Edition were in stock at Walmart. We'll have a similar Best By PS5 restock alert today, if that retailer opens up orders.

(Image credit: Future)

When will PS5 restock at Best Buy?

Today, April 23 is when the Best Buy PS5 restock is expected to happen, and our PS5 restock tracker will have an early indication about inventory in an upcoming tweet. The Best Buy restock time is usually at 12pm EDT or soon after. But it can be at late as 3:15pm EDT. It's really within that window if there's going to be a restock.

Best Buy isn't the only retailer that's overdue for a console restock today. Antonline promises one next-gen restock per week, and it hasn't delivered yet, so today is the day (there are no weekend PS5 restocks from major retailers). However, it could be an Xbox Series X restock for all we know. We've also seen only one Sony Direct PS5 restock this week, on Tuesday, and we're tracking that website, too.

Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock date: today, Friday, April 23

today, Friday, April 23 Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock time: maybe 12pm EDT (or soon after)

maybe 12pm EDT (or soon after) Last Best Buy restock date: Friday, March 26 (four weeks ago)

Friday, March 26 (four weeks ago) When it's in stock: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The Best Buy PS5 restock date may be today, April 23, according to the sources of Twitter tracker Matt Swider. We're waiting to hear back from various warehouses to confirm it will indeed be this week, one month since the last Best Buy restock. It's actually been even longer since the PS5 Digital Edition has been in stock.

What time will Best Buy restock PS5 today – if it happens? 12pm EDT to 3:15pm EDT has been the US store's launch window in the past. And it has never done a PS5 restock over the weekend in 2021, so unless it goes five weeks without PS5 stock, today is the day.

Here's our PS5 restock tracker alert from Friday March 26:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFGet it fast!March 26, 2021 See more

Next PS5 restock date: A next-gen console will restock today, April 23

A next-gen console will restock today, April 23 Last PS5 restock: Thursday, April 15

Thursday, April 15 When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

Online-only, ships very fast Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The next Antonline PS5 restock could be today, April 23. Why? Because the US store promises weekly next-gen console drops and it hasn't had one this week. These are always in the form of loaded PS5 bundles, so the price is higher, but it's easy to snag the console that way. We're also overdue for a PS5 Digital Edition from this store, so we expect that version during one of these restock cycles.

Important: Antonline sells out of PS5 in three minutes, but when PS5 is on sale at this retailer, there are no waves or in-stock/out-of-stock funny business with the add-to-cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically, it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Here's what our Antonline restock alerts look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 30, 2021 See more

The Sony Direct PS5 restock date could be today, April 23, but we're sticking this in the third slot (behind Best Buy and Antonline) because Sony's official store for the PlayStation brand has been rather unpredictable. It had two restock events last week on a Tuesday and Thursday, and just one this week this past Tuesday. The theory was that we'd see another Sony Direct restock yesterday, April 22, but that didn't happen. Will we see that now-overdue second PS5 drop today from Sony Direct? We're hours from knowing for sure.

Here's what our Sony Direct PS5 restock alert looked (April 20 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 restock at 💿 SONY DIRECT 💿 right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/A1lBmJ9QCuPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/AI5byIZtmeApril 20, 2021 See more

Next Walmart date: Off-chance for today, Thursday, April 22 at 3pm EDT

Off-chance for today, Thursday, April 22 at 3pm EDT Last Walmart date: Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

One week to one month, according to our followers Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The lack of Walmart PS5 restock news this week is actually positive, as the US retailer needs to build up inventory for next Thursday, April 29. That's when we expect to see the Sony console back in stock – hopefully in a two-hour restock marathon split into 12 different waves like the last big restock update on March 18.

Matt Swider usually knows the Walmart restock time of 3pm EDT three hours early. So look out for his PS5 restock Twitter tracker alert at noon on Thursday.

🚨Walmart PS5 & Xbox restock starts in 45 mins 2:30pmXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1i3pmPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacRead this for help:https://t.co/ZewrQUKwkBMarch 18, 2021 See more

The Target PS5 restock date is expected to be next week, on either Wednesday or Thursday, as shipments of the PlayStation 5 make their way to Target US retail stores around the United States. Target didn't have enough PS5 consoles in stock to pull off orders this week, but both TechRadar and restock leaker Jake Randall are confident of it happening next week.

Don't expect a Target PS5 drop until our Twitter tracker mentions it. It may not be until next week. In other words, there's no reason to wake up for the brutal Target PS5 drop time unless we tweet about it in advance.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 31 example shown):

🎯 TARGET 🎯 rumor from @Jake_Randall_YT was right!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs pic.twitter.com/xXZeUCrTBIMarch 31, 2021 See more

Next GameStop PS5 date: Today or (more likely) early next week

Today or (more likely) early next week Last GameStop date: Wednesday, April 14 (afternoon)

Wednesday, April 14 (afternoon) When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online only, no in-store pick up or ordering

Online only, no in-store pick up or ordering Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The next GameStop PS5 restock date is likely to be either today or, more likely, early the week after. We usually have a one-week to one-and-a-half-week wait for a GameStop PS5 drop consisting of bundles. The last PS5 restock date was April 14, with a 45-minute wave of new Sony PS5 Disc and Digital Edition bundle stock (a lot of people got it, so this is where to buy PS5 if you want to get it easily).

GameStop ships consoles quickly, in about five to six days, and while it forces you to buy a PS5 bundle, this move deters resellers from snapping up all of the inventory. This is your best chance to buy PS5 among major retailers.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

Amazon PS5 restock

When will Amazon restock PS5? That's the $499 question right now, and it's one we don't have an answer to just yet. Unsubstantiated rumors claim we'll see the console in the next few days (TechRadar hasn't been able to confirm that hearsay), while other theories suggest the Amazon PS5 restock will coincide with Amazon Prime Day (but that's expected to be more than two months away).

Amazon is the most tight-lipped of the US stores, so we're in wait-and-see mode.

You didn't miss it. Amazon PS5 restock was scheduled for today 14:00 UTC (10am ET). Could drop any time – it's up to Amazon. Best Buy last Fri was 3hrs late on me. Everyone doubted then too.The good news? Amazon has a 46,000 PS5 inventory–just waiting. I'll ping u. Info is free pic.twitter.com/c7UGidMjSKMarch 18, 2021 See more

Next restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: April 20, and March 9 before that (so long gaps)

April 20, and March 9 before that (so long gaps) Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

Online orders, average one week for shipping Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The Costco PS5 restock was overdue and we got one that quickly went out of stock on April 20, even though the retailer only offers the new console to its members. That really tells you how strong demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out in four minutes, according to our PS5 restock tracker. There was a glimmer of a PS5 restock on Thursday, April 22, but it didn't last long enough to purchase – the theory was that a few PS5 consoles from the prior restock two days before that were up for grabs.

Here's what our Costco PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 20):

MEMBER ONLY 🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏬 COSTCO 🏬 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc bundle https://t.co/uv9kUfFKngPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.April 20, 2021 See more

Sam's Club PS5 restock

Possible restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays (any time)

Happens randomly on weekdays (any time) Last restock date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT

Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT Wait time: Online orders, average one week shipping

Online orders, average one week shipping Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

Sam's Club is overdue for a PS5 restock – the last time was a surprise at 1am EDT on March 23. That off-putting time made it stay in stock way longer than normal: a whole four minutes. That's a lifetime in the console restock world.

Sam's Club, unlike Best Buy and Walmart, doesn't do frequent restocks or stick to a time schedule. So it's important to follow our PS5 restock tracker for this store. While you don't have to be a member of Sam's Club to buy PS5, you will get charged a fee or need to use a temporary membership to purchase the Sony console.

Here's what our Sam's Club PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 23):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🔷 Sam’s Club 🔷 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/D8mn9KxWdwPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 23, 2021 See more

TechRadar will continue to report on PS5 restock information as the news breaks. We'll update this page with the most relevant data regarding Sony's console and when it's back in stock. Time is always a factor, so knowing when PS5 will be in stock at Best Buy and other retailers give you a better chance to buy it in April, rather than having to wait until the summer of 2021 – or even later this year.