PS5 restock: Best Buy restock time – when to look for the PS5 on sale today

The Best Buy PS5 restock could be today, April 16, with Best Buy offering the new Sony console on Fridays. For the past two weeks, the US retailer hasn't had enough PS5 inventory, so we're overdue to see PS5 back in stock. When will the PS5 restock at Best Buy? It's not guaranteed to be April 16, but it's likely. Matt Swider, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker, will know the time in advance and tweet it out – if you follow his account.

When? Follow @mattswider, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker for notifications about when the next PS5 restock is live at all US stores. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

for notifications about when the next PS5 restock is live at all US stores. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates. Do not buy directly off Twitter users – which are all scams – only to the websites Matt points you to.

Here's an example of the instant PS5 restock alerts you'll get by following Matt Swider when both the Disc ($399) and PS5 Digital Edition ($499) are back in stock.

When will PS5 restock in the US?

The next PS5 restock date may be April 16, with Best Buy being the retailer to watch in the US starting at 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT. The console is usually back in stock within a three-hour time window, so it can be as late as 3:15pm, at least according to the latest time we've seen PS5 on sale.

We've already seen the new Sony console restock at several other stores this week: Walmart, GameStop, Antonline and Sony Direct. Just be prepared for the Best Buy PS5 restock to have up to 45 minutes – many people give up on trying to buy it as soon as they see the words 'sold out' when the inventory releases in waves.

Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock date: today, Friday, April 16

today, Friday, April 16 Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock time: between 12pm EDT to 3:15pm EDT

between 12pm EDT to 3:15pm EDT Last Best Buy restock date: two weeks ago – Friday, March 26

two weeks ago – Friday, March 26 When it's in stock: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The Best Buy restock date may be tomorrow, April 16, and you should start to look at 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT, according to the big-box retailer's past patterns. Best Buy had two rare misses over the last two Fridays, and the last PS5 restock before that was limited to PS5 Disc for $499. There was no inventory of the PS5 Digital for $399.

Best Buy has a Friday launch window of 12pm EDT to 3:15pm EDT (we haven't seen it later than that) and has never done a PS5 restock over the weekend in 2021. Our Twitter tracker has always picked up on when the 'add to cart' button goes live. In fact, we were able to run an exclusive report ahead of the official time thanks to sources at Best Buy warehouses regarding inventory.

Here's our PS5 restock tracker alert from Friday March 26:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFGet it fast!March 26, 2021 See more

Next Walmart date: Maybe Thursday, April 22 at 3pm EDT

Maybe Thursday, April 22 at 3pm EDT Last Walmart date: Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

One week to one month, according to our followers Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

There's a chance that the next Walmart PS5 restock date and time is today, April 22 at 3pm EDT. At least that's the retailer's pattern: launching consoles on Thursdays. Now, the pattern is usually every Thursday for a month and then an entire month off, however, this week was such a small restock (only two waves), we are at least keeping prepped for a Walmart PS5 restock date next week.

We'll know for sure just after 12pm EDT on the April 22 Walmart date, when the American retailer usually sends TechRadar and other media outlets an official announcement.

🚨Walmart PS5 & Xbox restock starts in 45 mins 2:30pmXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1i3pmPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacRead this for help:https://t.co/ZewrQUKwkBMarch 18, 2021 See more

The Sony Direct PS5 restock happened twice this week – and in two different ways: on Tuesday and Thursday with an email invite for randomly selected customers and then later in the day for everyone else in a much harder to get lottery system. While we could see another restock for the general public today, April 16, there are no Sony Direct email invites out there. It could become a Tuesday and Thursday thing.

Here's what our Sony Direct PS5 restock alert looked (April 13 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨 And like that, we're back to PS5 restock💿 SONY DIRECT 💿 virtual queue is open right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/A1lBmJ9QCuPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/AI5byIZtmeMarch 23, 2021 See more

Next PS5 restock date: Maybe early next week

Maybe early next week Last PS5 restock: Thursday, April 15

Thursday, April 15 When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

Online-only, ships very fast Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The next Antonline PS5 restock may be next week. Antonline promises weekly drops of the next-gen console and it already launched a PS5 bundle this week. These are always in the form of loaded PS5 bundles, so the price is higher, but it's easy to snag the console that way.

Even with bundles, Antonline normally sells out of PS5 in three minutes, but when it goes on sale, there are no waves or in stock/out of stock funny business with the add to cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Here's what our Antonline restock alerts look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 30, 2021 See more

The rumored Target PS5 is Wednesday, April 21 or Thursday, April 21, although this has not been confirmed. But there is inventory of the Sony console coming through the Target warehouses, according to our sources via Jake Randall. But don't expect to see a Target PS5 drop until our Twitter tracker mentions it. In other words, there's no reason to wake up for the brutal 7:40am EDT / 4:40am PT PS5 drop time at Target unless we tweet about it in advance.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 31 example shown):

🎯 TARGET 🎯 rumor from @Jake_Randall_YT was right!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs pic.twitter.com/xXZeUCrTBIMarch 31, 2021 See more

Sam's Club PS5 restock

Possible restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays (any time)

Happens randomly on weekdays (any time) Last restock date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT

Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT Wait time: Online orders, average one week shipping

Online orders, average one week shipping Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

Sam's Club is overdue for a PS5 restock – the last time was a surprise at 1am EDT on March 23. That off-putting time made it stay in stock way longer than normal: a whole four minutes. That's a lifetime in the console restock world.

Sam's Club, unlike Best Buy and Walmart, doesn't do frequent restocks or stick to a time schedule. So it's important to follow our PS5 restock tracker for this store. While you don't have to be a member of Sam's Club to buy PS5, you will get charged a fee or need to use a temporary membership to purchase the Sony console.

Here's what our Sam's Club PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 23):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🔷 Sam’s Club 🔷 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/D8mn9KxWdwPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 23, 2021 See more

Next GameStop PS5 date: Likely late next week or the week after

Likely late next week or the week after Last GameStop date: Wednesday, April 14 (afternoon)

Wednesday, April 14 (afternoon) When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online only, no in-store pick up or ordering

Online only, no in-store pick up or ordering Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The next GameStop PS5 restock date is likely to be late next week or the week after. We usually have to wait one week to one-and-a-half weeks for a GameStop PS5 drop consisting of bundles. And the last date was April 14, with a 45-minute wave of new Sony PS5 Disc and Digital console stock – in bundle form.

GameStop made this restock easier than it was before; two weeks ago, most people who tried were met with error messages when clicking the add to cart button.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

Amazon PS5 restock

This is the $499 question: when will PS5 restock at Amazon? The retailer was said to be ready to go live with 46,000 consoles in its inventory on March 18, according to our sources at its warehouses. However, we haven't seen the retailer update its PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition pages beyond what third-party resellers are offering at outrageous prices, and theories are running rampant – including whether or not it's saving the mystery PS5 stock for Amazon Prime Day.

New: We're told that the Xbox may drop sooner than the PS5, even though Amazon just had a small round of Microsoft consoles for sale three weeks ago.

You didn't miss it. Amazon PS5 restock was scheduled for today 14:00 UTC (10am ET). Could drop any time – it's up to Amazon. Best Buy last Fri was 3hrs late on me. Everyone doubted then too.The good news? Amazon has a 46,000 PS5 inventory–just waiting. I'll ping u. Info is free pic.twitter.com/c7UGidMjSKMarch 18, 2021 See more

Next restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: March 9

March 9 Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

Online orders, average one week for shipping Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The Costco PS5 restock is overdue, and, shockingly it goes quickly, even though the retailer only offers the new console to its members. That really tells you how strong demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out in four minutes, according to our PS5 restock tracker. The good news is that Costco is overdue for a Sony console restock.

Here's what our Costco PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 9):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏬 COSTCO 🏬 in the US has it right now.MEMBERS ONLY♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc bundle https://t.co/X98sMi5NT1Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 9, 2021 See more

TechRadar will continue to report on PS5 restock information as the news breaks. We'll keep this page updated with the most relevant data regarding Sony's console and when it's back in stock. Time is always a factor, so knowing when PS5 will be in stock at Best Buy and other retailers give you a better chance to buy it in April, rather than having to wait until the summer of 2021 – or even later this year.