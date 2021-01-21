PS5 stock is back at Best Buy right now

Best Buy has a fresh wave of PS5 restocks available, with the PS5 Digital Edition now available for $399.99 and standard model for $499.99.

The console is available for pickup only and can be ready within one hour. The PS5 comes with a revolutionary new DualSense controller, and is capable of 4K gaming at 120fps. It's also backwards compatible with all the best PS4 games, so you can revisit some classic titles and take your existing library with you.

Remember that you're not getting a 4K Blu-Ray drive if you buy the PS5 Digital Edition, so you won't be able to play physical games. If that's a deal breaker, you might be better going for the standard PS5.

PS5 deals:

PS5: $499.99 at Best Buy

The standard PS5 is back in stock at Best Buy, but expect it to sell out fast. We don't expect stock to last long, so don't wait around if you've been searching for a PS5.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the PS5 Digital Edition in stock right now. It's pickup only, so check your location to see if your store has stock available. Stock won't last long, though, so you'll need to act quick.

If you missed out on Best Buy's PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

Visiting from outside the US? Check out today's best PS5 deals below for your area.