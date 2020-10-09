Prime members - did you know about this early Amazon Prime Day perk?

This year's Amazon Prime Day event is just around the corner, a fact that won't be lost on any Amazon Prime member - they're a deals savvy crew after all.

What members might not know, however, is there's actually a bonus saving up for grabs right now if you visit this particular page today. Right here, you'll find Amazon's latest bid to help out small businesses, and a specially curated page of useful products that can be bought to get a free $10 of credit assigned to your account.

Simply check out the wide array of products on everything from electronics, to toys, to home items and purchase an order worth over $10 to get your free credit. Sure, it's not a huge saving, but that $10 can be a handy thing to have in your pocket when you're already perusing heavily discounted items on Prime Day itself and a nice little bonus if you're interested in helping out businesses hit hard by recent events.

Just below, you'll find a quick summary of the categories on sale, plus a quick link to the Amazon Prime free trial - which we recommend considering if you're not already a member since it'll make you eligible for the lowest prices on the big day itself.

One early Amazon Prime Day perk to check out

Prime members: $10 credit when you spend over $10 on small business products

Ends October 10.View Deal

Start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Not a prime member? No worries, you can simply sign-up for a free trial at no cost. It's a great time to do so as well with Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, just being around the corner. Also, You can cancel at any time within the 30 days with no strings attached, so you can sign-up, get your free stuff, then leave!

See all the early Amazon Prime Day deals available right now

What's available in this early Prime Day sale?

Want to see what's available in the curated selection of small business products? Amazon has handily categorized everything into neat, easily navigable sections on their site. Here's a quick low-down of the available categories, plus relevant links:

For localized content, Amazon has also categorized shops and products by region. So, if you're really looking to support that small mom & pop store in the next town over then you've also got plenty of options there.