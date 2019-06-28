Prime Day preview: save $50 on the Eufy robot vacuum at Amazon today

Robot vacuums are always a popular item during Prime Day, and Amazon is giving us a preview of the July shopping event with a coupon offer on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac. You can get the best-selling robot vacuum on sale for $173.99 by checking the coupon box just underneath the price at Amazon (no code required). That's a $50 discount and the best price we've seen for the robotic vacuum cleaner.



The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac features a new slim design so it can easily glide under furniture and uses drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off ledges. The robot vacuum provides an increased suction power at 1300Pa and uses BoostIQ technology to work harder when extra vacuuming strength is needed. The Eufy features multiple cleaning modes and offers auto-clean scheduling so your floors will be cleaned even when you're not home. The robovac also automatically returns to the charging base when power is low.



Like we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the Eufy RoboVac and a fantastic deal for a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba is currently on sale for $279, which make the $173 price tag on the Eufy extremely appealing. The discount is a limited time offer, and you must apply the coupon to see the additional savings at checkout.

Pre-Prime Day Robot Vacuum deals:

(Image credit: Ecovacs) Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner $229.99 $209.99 at Amazon

You can apply a $20 coupon to save on the Ecovacs Deebot Robot Vacuum at Amazon. The robotic vacuum cleaner works with Alexa and has a compatible app so you can control the vacuum from your phone.

View Deal

(Image credit: Shark) Shark ION R75 Robot Vacuum $379.99 $222.95 at Amazon

Save $157 on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum at Amazon. The Shark robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and features a smart sensor to navigate floors and carpets and avoid obstacles.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374.99 $279 at Amazon

The best-selling iRobot Roomba 690 is currently on sale for $279 at Amazon. The Roomba includes a 3-stage cleaning system and you can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere.

View Deal

See more Amazon deals with out guide to Amazon Prime Day 2019: everything you need to know about the 48-hour sale.



Shop more of the best robot vacuum cleaner sales and deals that are currently available.



You can also shop more of the best cheap smart home devices and gadget deals.