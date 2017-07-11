Prime Day fitness trackers: Polar M600 Sports Watch price slashed to £179.99

Looking to get fit with tech? This Amazon Prime Day deal may be just what you're looking for. The Polar Unisex M600 Sports Watch is now just £179.99 – that's 42% off its RRP of £309.64.

Running Google's Android Wear operating system, this unassuming wearable offers heart rate tracking, 24/7 activity tracking and a large and colourful display.

Connecting to popular fitness app services like Strava, MyFitnessPal and TrainingPeaks, it also offers a built-in 'Activity Guide' for guided workouts, and motivational feedback to push you further when the going gets tough.

Thanks to a free trial of Amazon Prime available today you won't even need to pay for an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this offer – but you'll need to act fast, as this Lightning Deal is already on its way to selling out, with the deal ending altogether come midnight.