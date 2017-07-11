Prime Day fitness trackers: Polar M600 Sports Watch price slashed to £179.99

Looking to get fit with tech? This deal may be just what you're looking for. The Polar Unisex M600 Sports Watch is now just £179.99 – that's 42% off its RRP of £309.64.
Running Google's Android Wear operating system, this unassuming wearable offers heart rate tracking, 24/7 activity tracking and a large and colourful display.
Connecting to popular fitness app services like Strava, MyFitnessPal and TrainingPeaks, it also offers a built-in 'Activity Guide' for guided workouts, and motivational feedback to push you further when the going gets tough.
Thanks to you won't even need to pay for an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this offer – but you'll need to act fast, as this Lightning Deal is already on its way to selling out, with the deal ending altogether come midnight.