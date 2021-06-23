Prime Day Fire tablet deals still have the brand-new HD 10 at $70 off, for now

At the time of writing, the Prime Day deals last for about six more hours - if you're nonchalantly swinging by to check out the tablet deals at this late hour, we've got to commend your optimism.

Lots of Prime Day tablet deals have sold out, including the top iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab discounts, but there's also one family of devices that's discounted you should know about.

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus launched only a few months back and are available for $70 off - that's a pretty good saving for devices so new. There are a few different storage versions of both tablets and the $70 discount is in effect across the board.

Prime Day ends in a few hours, and the Fire HD 10 prices will probably swing back up to their non-Prime-Day prices. If you want one of these slates, then, we'd recommend getting in gear.

Today's best Amazon Fire HD 10 on Prime Day

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB): $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is a big discount on Amazon's 1080p-ready 10.1-inch tablet for Prime Day 2021. It should handle pretty much all of your entertainment needs, then plenty more besides – it supports major streaming apps, and includes Alexa support, as with all of Amazon's devices. Considering this only released this year, that's a great deal. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (64GB): $189.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 2021-released 10.1-inch tablet takes a deep discount for Prime Day 2021. If 1080p video is something you want from a portable slate, this is one to consider, since it supports the major streaming apps. You also get up to 12 hours of battery life with the Fire HD 10 tablet. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (32GB): $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 2021 tablet gets a nice price cut for Prime Day 2021. If you want to enjoy a 1080p screen when you're running the big streaming apps like Prime Video and Netflix, this is the device for you – the 10.1-inch screen will be great for reading, too, particularly if you enjoy comic books. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (64GB): $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Get the best price ever on this 1080p-ready HD tablet from Amazon for Prime Day 2021, which supports wireless charging and includes 4GB of RAM. This is a hefty discount, and if size matters to you, the 10.1-inch screen should take care of that.View Deal

All the above deals are on the 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 models, but the company is clearly also trying to get rid of stock of the 2019 model, with even bigger discounts on them. For example:

Amazon Fire HD 10: $189.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Our favorite Amazon deal is the best-selling Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $110. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD devices are cheap and cheery portable entertainment devices - the HD 10 series are named for their high definition 10-inch screens.

The difference between the standard and Plus models are the wireless charging, some extra RAM, and the ability to turn it into a little Alexa home hub if you want.

$70 off these tablets is a good deal since they're new. We'll probably see similar discounts over Black Friday, but that's three months away, so you may as well pick up the new slate now.

