50 best Prime Day deals still available: 4K TVs, AirPods, Kindle, Fire TV Stick, more

The end of Amazon Prime Day deals is at 3am ET / 12am PT, but there's some good news for anyone who is late to the discounts: we have rounded up the 50 best Prime Day deals still available. This includes savings on incredibly popular tech items like the Kindle Paperwhite, Apple AirPods Pro and Roomba robot vacuum. There's also a $10 Amazon gift credit when you spend $40 – that's basically like free money.

Our list of the 50 remaining epic Prime Day deals curates what we know our readers will be interested in. It's a list tailored to the tech-enthusiast and the people they may buy gifts for now and in the future. Go forth and enjoy the savings.

Note: Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so if you're not already a member you'll need to sign up for a 30-day free trial here – when you've done that you can start shopping the deals right away.

The 50 best Prime Day deals still available

1. AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - We haven't seen the AirPods Pro drop down to this $189.99 position for a long time - they've been stuck at $199 for a few months now. However, you've got another chance to grab these premium ANC earbuds for an extra $10 off right now. Move fast, though, because these are likely to sell out.

View Deal

2. Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon's latest sale. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

View Deal

3. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the already affordable streaming player that allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

4. Sony 55-inch A8H OLED TV: $1,899 $1,298 at Amazon

Save $600 - The Prime Day TV deal that everyone is talking about is this 55-inch Sony A8H OLED that usually sells for $1,899 that's been marked down to just $1,298 for Prime Day. Earlier today it dropped down to $1,198 for a hot minute, but now you can find it for a still very reasonable $1,298. View Deal

5. Amazon gift card: Get a $10 Amazon credit

This is a sweet Prime Day gift card deal that you'll absolutely want to take advantage of before it ends on June 22. Either buy $40 in select Amazon gift cards or reload $40 credit to your own Amazon balance and in two days, you'll receive your free $10 credit. Note that this only applies once per customer and while supplies last.

View Deal

6. Amazon Echo Dot + Sengled Bluetooth color bulb: $64.98 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $39.99 - This Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb bundle is available for the same price as the fourth generation Echo Dot by itself. That means this is an excellent offer, offering much more value for money than the device by itself.

View Deal

7. iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550): $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Grab this iRobot Roomba at its cheapest ever price today. This robot vacuum empties its own dust cup, captures allergens in your home, and even suggests additional cleans when the pollen count is high. It’s built to last and has powerful suction. Don’t miss out on this record saving. View Deal

8 . Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is a brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal, cutting the price of the highly-rated single-serve Keurig K-Slim coffee maker by a best-ever 55%. It brews four cups before it needs refilling, and at less than five inches wide, it's great for smaller kitchens. You can buy it on its own, or with 40 pods for $64.99.View Deal

9. Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - There's more than a 35% discount on the Instant Pot Duo Plus pressure cooker - that's the lowest price ever, and a Prime Deal well worth snapping up while you can. This highly reviewed Instant Pot is big enough to cook for up to five people, with nine different appliances in one and 15 customizable smart programs.View Deal

10. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Amazon has the wildly popular Revlon one-step hair dryer on sale for $34.99 when you apply the $10 coupon at checkout. That's only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday deal and a fantastic price for an innovative hairdryer with over 200,000 reviews.

View Deal

11. Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $44.99. That's an impressive $45 discount matching the all-time record-low price that was set earlier this year.

View Deal

12. LG 34WK650-W monitor: $399 $284.99 at Amazon

Save $115 - Traditionally, ultrawide monitors like the LG 34WK650-W have always been extremely expensive. But this one has always been affordable, and this amazing Prime Day deal brings the price down to $284.99. We've only seen this price appearing a few times this year, so if you missed out in January, you've got another chance today.

View Deal

13. Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3): $99.98 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $54.99 - Save a massive 55% and get the latest Ring doorbell for its lowest ever price with a free Echo Dot (Gen 3) thrown in too. This doorbell has two-way audio and crisp camera footage. Grab it while it's still at this record-low price.

View Deal

14. All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're after a tablet deal, Amazon has the best-selling Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $79.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the all-new 10-inch tablet and you probably won't see a price like this until November's Black Friday sale.

View Deal

15. Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

View Deal

16. eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $230 - With $230 off this 2-in-1 Eufy RoboVac deal is looking particularly worthwhile right now. Not only have we never seen a cheaper price here, but you're getting a 2-in-1 device with the hybrid model offering both vacuum and mop functionality.

View Deal

17. Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – We've only ever seen the Sony WH-1000XM4s drop to $278 before, and even that was an excellent price for these top rated headphones. These are our favorite cups of 2021 so a record low $248 sales price is an absolute steal - you just might have to get there quick before they sell out.

View Deal

18. iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon currently has the latest 8th generation iPad available for its lowest price yet thanks to a $30 discount. This is a particularly popular offer but you'll find the Space Gray, Gold, and Silver models available here.

View Deal

19. Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop: $689 $499 at Amazon

Save $190.99 - There's a stunning 512GB SSD sitting inside this Acer Swift 3 - that's excellent value at just under $500 and certainly not something we see every day. Not only that but there's also an octa-core Ryzen 7 processor tucked away in here, with 8GB RAM as well. It's safe to say we've never seen this record price low at Amazon before, and we don't think we will for a while once this offer ends.

View Deal

20. Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer: $99.95 $64.95 at Amazon

Save $35 - The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 can air fry, but can also be used to roast, bake, reheat, grill, and dehydrate. It's down to its lowest price ever now, so if you're in the market for the best air fryer out there, snap up this deal now. View Deal

21. Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop: $689 $499 at Amazon

Save $190.99 - There's a stunning 512GB SSD sitting inside this Acer Swift 3 - that's excellent value at just under $500 and certainly not something we see every day. Not only that but there's also an octa-core Ryzen 7 processor tucked away in here, with 8GB RAM as well. It's safe to say we've never seen this record price low at Amazon before, and we don't think we will for a while once this offer ends.

View Deal

22. Fitbit Sense: $298 $199 at Amazon

Save $99: The Fitbit Sense has just plummeted to a brand new record low sales price in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. That's excellent news for anyone who has had their eye on this powerful fitness and stress tracker, as there's plenty of top line tech packed into this excellent price tag.

View Deal

23. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - matching last year's Black Friday all-time low price. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

24. iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can rely on great cleaning power with the Roomba 614 but you won't have to pay a fortune for fancy extras because this machine just gets the job done. With 20% off now, this Roomba deal is great for those that want to keep it simple. View Deal

25. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips: $49.99 $27.96 at Amazon

Save $22 - Amazon has the best-selling Crest Whitestrips on sale for $27.96 - matching the all-time low Black Friday price. We snag this deal every Prime Day because we rarely see these pricey Whitestrips on sale.

View Deal

26. TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303: $29.99 $22 at Amazon

Save $7 - This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this power strip that features three smart plug sockets on one device, along with two always-on USB ports. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your voice to switch the sockets on or off. View Deal

27. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months: $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - We haven't seen this three month Game Pass Ultimate subscription drop below $29.99 all year, which means you're topping up your subscription or testing out the service at the perfect time. Not only is this a great price, but the Game Pass Ultimate lineup looks better than ever, on both console and PC.

View Deal

28. Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $202: The premium 2021 Samsung Frame 4K TV has taken its first ever price cut in today's Prime Day deals - all the way down to just $797.99. We haven't seen Amazon discounting this luxury Quantum HDR display before today so you're getting an excellent deal here.

View Deal

29. Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $79 – this is a phenomenally well-made tablet that improves upon the last-gen version in a variety of ways, with a stylish design update and plenty of power for all your tablet needs. These are the lowest prices we've seen at Amazon, so this could be your chance to snag a bargain on a great tablet.

Save $100 on the 264GB Wi-Fi model ($649)

View Deal

30. Blink Indoor Security Camera: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Blink indoor security cameras on sale for a record-low price of $49.99. The one camera kit works with Amazon Alexa and comes with two-way audio and infrared night vision so you can check on your home day or night.

View Deal

31. iRobot Braava jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Never mop your floors again with the iRobot Braava robot mop that's on sale for $299.99. That's a massive 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Alexa-enabled robot mop.

View Deal

32. Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

View Deal

33. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $549 $449 at Amazon

Save $100 - One of our favorite Prime Day deals, Amazon has this nifty GE countertop nugget ice maker on sale for a record-low price of $449. This is a dream appliance if you love chewable ice cubes that you can normally only find in restaurant beverages.

View Deal

34. LG C1 OLED (55-inch): $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

Save $300 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG. It's in the top three TVs of the entire year, only beaten out by an 8K TV that's quadruple the price and LG's more expensive G1 OLED. That said, if you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's on sale for a record-low price.View Deal

35. Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - This isn't a huge saving on this top rechargeable flosser, but it is the lowest price we've seen for it (the highest was $86), which makes it good value. The Waterpik flosser helps remove plaque and clean hard-to-reach places, and it scores an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 50,000 user reviews on Amazon.View Deal

36. Casper Element mattress: from $395 $316 at Amazon

Save up to $159 - The Casper Element mattress is 20% off at Amazon right now with savings reaching up to $159 off. That's a fantastic record low price on everything from the twin to the cal king. The cooling memory foam mattress offers plenty of support across the surface and you can rest assured with a 100 night trial and free returns.

View Deal

37. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: $199 $99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Always a best-selling during Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can get the 23andMe Health and Ancestry service on sale for an all-time low price of just $99. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

View Deal

38. Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote, especially seeing as we've only seen it drop down to $240 this year so far.

View Deal

39. Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $79 – this is a phenomenally well-made tablet that improves upon the last-gen version in a variety of ways, with a stylish design update and plenty of power for all your tablet needs. These are the lowest prices we've seen at Amazon, so this could be your chance to snag a bargain on a great tablet.

View Deal

40. Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price in today's Prime Day deals, after weeks of being stuck at $949. Be sure to claim the extra $49 off before you head to checkout for the full savings here.

View Deal

41. Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For a limited time, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

42. Nooie Baby Monitor: $79.99 $32.97 at Amazon

Save $47.20 - Amazon has a massive 59% discount on the Nooie Baby monitor bringing the price down to just $32.97. If you've got a baby at home or even a dog that you refer to as your baby, the big discount here might make Nooie's device tempting.

View Deal

43. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder: $49.99 $31.49 at Amazon

Save $17.50 - We've only ever seen this 1.25lb pot of Vital Proteins Collagen powder as low as $35.99 before today, which makes this $17.50 saving all the more impressive. The unflavored powder is packed with health benefits and benefits from sustainable production as well.

View Deal

44. iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $199 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can rely on great cleaning power with the Roomba 614 but you won't have to pay a fortune for fancy extras because this machine just gets the job done. With 20% off now, this Roomba deal is great for those that want to keep it simple. View Deal

45. Apple TV (2021): $179.99 $169 at Amazon

Save $10 - The brand new Apple TV 4K is available at a discount for the first time. Released earlier this year, the box top includes an updated processor and a much better remote. If you've been looking to save some money, now's the time to make your purchase.

View Deal

46. Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $499 $224.99 at Amazon

Save $275 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a perfect portable 2-in-1 laptop for students who need just enough performance to stream lectures, research online, and take notes without any of the wallet-busting extras that come with other laptops. And at more than half off for Prime Day, this Chromebook is a downright steal, coming in $5 cheaper than ever.

View Deal

47. Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – We've only ever seen the Sony WH-1000XM4s drop to $278 before, and even that was an excellent price for these top rated headphones. These are our favorite cups of 2021 so a record low $248 sales price is an absolute steal - you just might have to get there quick before they sell out.

View Deal

48. Radio Flyer Air Ride Balance Bike: $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - The best beginner bike for toddlers, Amazon has the best-selling Radio Flyer balance bike on sale for $41.99. That's the first time we've seen a discount for the Radio Flyer, so we'd snap up this deal now before it's too late.

View Deal

49. Furbo Full HD Dog camera: $169 $118 at Amazon

Save $51 – The Furbo Dog Camera is now 30% off, bringing it down to the lowest price we've ever seen. You get a good image feed to your smartphone, and the ability to talk to your dog, or listen to it barking. There's a treat dispenser too, so you can reward your pet or randomly feed them if you're bored. At this price, this camera is a great deal.View Deal

50. Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer: $99.95 $64.95 at Amazon

Save $35 - The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 can air fry, but can also be used to roast, bake, reheat, grill, and dehydrate. It's down to its lowest price ever now, so if you're in the market for the best air fryer out there, snap up this deal now. View Deal

More Prime Day deals

See more Amazon device deals with our roundup of the best Prime Day Echo deals and the best Prime Day Kindle deals.



You can also see the best Prime Day TV deals as well as the top Prime day laptop deals.