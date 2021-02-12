Presidents' Day gaming sale: Dell XPS with an RTX 3060 Ti is the same price as the card itself

While graphics card prices remain absurd, this weekend's Presidents' Day gaming sales look to offer a few good options... if you're willing to go for a pre-built gaming machine that is.

We've just spotted this Dell XPS Special Edition desktop for $1,299.99 (was $1,879.99) over at the official Dell store's Presidents' Day sale and we reckon it's quite possibly the best value option for upgraders right now. A combination of an RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB of RAM, Intel Core i7-10700, and a duo of a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD make it a real performer for the money and a machine that'll last you for a good few years.

For a little context, this Dell XPS desktop is only $100 more expensive than this Alienware Aurora R11 for $1,199 with a GTX 1660 Ti, and err, well about the same price as the card by itself right now on eBay. Ok, so it's not really fair to compare it to the latest graphics card prices because, as we know, demand is absolutely bonkers right now, but, if you were looking to upgrade in the next few months, this is an actually good value investment that won't see you being ripped off.

By our books, this is currently the cheapest RTX 3000 series pre-built gaming PC we've seen so far and since it's also got a decent processor and spacious set of drives, you're getting plenty bang for the buck here.

Presidents' Day gaming sale: Dell XPS

Dell XPS desktop special edition: $1,879.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $580 - Ok, so it's not a fancy pants Alienware machine, but this Dell XPS desktop is still a premium pre-build, and, it's rocking just about the cheapest price you'll find with an RTX 3060 Ti right now. That graphics card, plus the Intel Core i7-10700, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD mean you're getting a machine that'll handle great frame rates for many years to come.View Deal

