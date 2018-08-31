Pre-orders open for Asus ROG Zephyrus S – the 'world's thinnest gaming laptop'

Customers in the US can now pre-order the super-slim Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531, which the company claims is the thinnest gaming laptop in the world.

The Zephyrus S GX531 isn't quite as powerful as its predecessor, but it compensates with a chassis that's noticeably thinner (just 14.95mm at its thickest point) and tips the scales at a mere 4.63 pounds (2.1kg).

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, and you can choose from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q or GTX 1060 GPU.

Something a little smaller

Starting today, you can also place your order for the Asus ROG Strix Scar II GL704 – a remarkably compact 17-inch gaming laptop. Asus has fitted a 17.3-inch screen into a 15.7-inch laptop frame, using super-thin bezels similar to those of the new Zephyrus.

Despite its small size, the Strix Scar II doesn't skimp on the hardware. The little powerhouse comes equipped with either an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and either a GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 1070 GPU.

Both laptops also come with Asus' new Armoury Crate software, which combines all of the company's PC management tools into one handy package. With Armoury Crate, you can control lighting, receive system information reports, create game and application profiles, and adjust all key hardware settings.

The two laptops are due to launch in the UK in October, but Asus hasn't yet announced release dates for other territories.