PlayStation Classic drops to just $75 on Amazon

Sony’s PlayStation Classic is an amazing device, but we found it doesn’t quite measure up to Nintendo’s NES and SNES nostalgia boxes.

Namely, the PS1 revival machine’s games catalog left out some of heavy-hitters.

But, thanks to a $25 off deal on Amazon right now, that drawback is a bit easier to stomach, with a $75 PlayStation Classic coming out looking like a steal.

Sony PlayStation Classic: $100 $75 on Amazon

The PlayStation Classic is a retro gamer's dream. Featuring a replicated (and micro-sized) PlayStation console, two controllers and 20 games, this is a great gift – at a great price – for the old-school gamer in your life.

The PS Classic console itself is nearly worth the price alone: it’s a faithfully-reproduced yet shrunken version of the original PlayStation with functioning buttons. The bundled-in pair of controllers are dead ringers for the ones that came with the first round of PS1 systems, though they don’t have control sticks (thankfully, there are workarounds).

Sadly, it doesn’t have a functioning CD reader or lid, so you won’t be able to play your old PS1 discs. You can’t add more games digitally, either.

But, for a reduced price, the list of games isn’t bad, with classics like Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Rayman, Resident Evil Director's Cut and Metal Gear Solid headlining the console. The rest are a mix of cult classics and forgotten titles, so don’t expect old favorites like Crash Bandicoot, Tomb Raider, Chrono Cross or Gran Turismo.

A discounted $75 makes this nostalgia box a better buy – and, since it’s shipped by Amazon, it will probably make it in time for Christmas.