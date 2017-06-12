PlayStation at E3 2017: 6 things we want to see

Update: We're just a few hours out from Sony's press conference. Want to know what we're excited about? Here are six of our top predictions.

If there’s a gaming battleground for Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, there’s no bigger arena than the E3 stage. The annual face-off sees the big three names in game development puff their chests out (even if Nintendo does so from the comfort of its ‘Direct’ YouTube studio), showing off the wares it’s hoping to win you over with in time for populating those Christmas wishlists.

Sony has had a stonking few years singing the praises of its leading PlayStation 4 console, and has managed to bag a number of great exclusive third-party reveals (Shenmue 3, Final Fantasy VII Remake) as well as showing off its own internal big hitters (PlayStation VR and God of War among many others) in recent times.

This year could be different though – with its PS4 Pro already out on shelves, and reported to be less powerful than the Project Scorpio console hardware that Microsoft is slated to reveal, it’ll have to work very hard to keep its enviable lead over the competition.

But, if it delivers even just a few of our six most-wanted things at this year’s show, it’ll be in with chance. Here’s what we want to see from Sony and PlayStation at E3 2017.