Ricoh launches tough new 10 megapixel camera

Ricoh’s new, tough little G600 camera is a no-nonsense looking water and dust-resistant 10-megapixel point-and-shoot, featuring a wide-angle lens and 5x zoom.

The G600 passes Ricoh's shock resistance test for a 1.5 m fall, "a test that conforms to US Department of Defense standards".

Ricoh’s tough-man camera also boasts a 1cm macro function and a ﬂash range of 10 metres.

Outdoorsy types

If you are an outdoorsy type into extreme sports, watersports, biking, mountain climbing, ﬁshing and the rest, and in the market for a new camera, then Ricoh’s G600 could well be for you.

Additionally, the G600 features a 2.7-inch picture display. It's perfect for shooting in low light conditions as it offers ISO 3200 sensitivity and a light sensor which automatically adjust the display's brightness depending on the surrounding ambient light.

Ricoh claims that the G600’s lithium ion battery is able to deliver 360 shots on one charge. And should you run that down, you can also use standard AAA batteries.

The G600 will be available in the UK from May priced £349.99.