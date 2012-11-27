US sales of Google Nexus 4 resume at noon PST today

Sound the trumpets – Google's Nexus 4 smartphone is due to go back on sale in the U.S. at 12 p.m. PST today.

The news comes via emails sent by the big G itself saying that the Android 4.2 handset is back in stock and ready for pick up through the Google Play Store.

The Nexus 4 originally went on sale stateside Nov. 13, but quickly sold out of both the 8GB and 16GB variations.

On no contract, the phone costs $299.99 for the lesser storage space and $349.99 for the GB bump up.

Nobody's perfect

TechRadar was thoroughly impressed with the Nexus 4 when we reviewed it, lauding its excellent screen, elegant design and can't-beat price. So, it's no wonder the phone sold out as quickly as it did.

It's not a perfect phone and lacks 4G LTE capabilities (despite possessing a 4G chip), but for the amount you pay, the Nexus 4 deal is nearly unbeatable.

Plus, it's not too far of a reach to expect a 4G-enabled Nexus 4 to launch in the coming months...at which point we might see another sell out bonanza.

T-Mobile, by the way, currently has the phone in stock for $199.99.

Via Android Central