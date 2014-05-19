Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini is AT&T's first HD Voice phone

Despite its name, the Galaxy S4 Mini is not actually very small

AT&T has announced that starting May 23 the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini will be its first phone to support HD Voice.

The carrier promises that HD Voice, enabled through the phone's Voice over LTE (VoLTE) capabilities, delivers clearer calls with less background noise.

It's a heady promise that will unfortunately be limited at launch; the feature is only going live in Minneapolis and Chicago to start.

The best-laid plans

The Galaxy S4 Mini comes with a 4.3-inch 1080p display, an 8-megapixel camera, a dual core 1.7GHz chip, 16GB of storage, NFC, and a 1,900mAh battery.

It's available for $49.99 with a two-year agreement, or for $14.24 on an 18-month AT&T Next plan or $18.50 with a 12-month Next deal.

HD Voice is a little late in coming to AT&T, since the carrier previously said it would launch in 2013. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans of carriers and men.

The S4 Mini will be available this Friday, May 23, from AT&T both online and in stores.