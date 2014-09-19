The day is here: iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus release to the wild

Break out the party hats: the day many of you have been waiting for is finally here as the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus release into the wild.

This means anyone can waltz into an Apple Store right now (or 8 a.m. local time, if you're not on the East Coast) and walk out with a new iPhone. Or waltz out - whatever floats your boat.

We camped out overnight to see what the scene was like at Apple Stores in New York and Los Angeles, and the faithful didn't disappoint.

The questions are - will all those who waited and everyone who trickles in to stores throughout the day leave with the iPhone 6 they wanted? Or will we see shortages of any particular color, storage sizes or, worst of all, will stock of either phone run out completely?

Stay locked to TechRadar as we track the iPhone 6's availability across the nation, and let us know if you run into any issues getting a new iPhone yourself.

If you're still on the fence as to whether an iPhone 6 is right for you, check out our iPhone 6 review and iPhone 6 Plus review. We hope they help.