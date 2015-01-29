Sky signs up with O2 to start selling mobile deals

Sky has confirmed a deal to enter the mobile space, allowing it to offer mobile deals alongside TV, broadband and landline services.

Under the multi-year agreement with Telefonica (owner of O2), Sky will use the O2 network to provide data and voice services to its users, allowing it to offer a similar 'quad-play' service to rival Virgin Media.

Sky mobile will launch in 2016, and customers will be given access to 2G, 3G and 4G services in a similar manner to Tesco Mobile, another wholesale customer of Telefonica in the UK.

So, what's coming?

We've quizzed Sky on whether it will be selling smartphones as well as offering the data and voice services, and the response was suitably vague: "We will announce details of our proposition closer to launch," according to a spokesperson for Sky.

So it could be a case of just augmenting a current phone for consumers, but similarly could see a limited range of handsets on offer in the same vein as Virgin Mobile currently.

What will be interesting is whether Sky will offer unique services to attract new customers, such as bundled Sky Go, which the brand is touting as a key motivator for its users to munch down on data.