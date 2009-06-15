Samsung Jet S8000 gallery

After our in-depth hands on with the new Samsung Jet, we bring you a selection of pics of Samsung's latest baby from the Unpacked event.

The home screen:

The Samsung Jet S8000 fits snugly in the hand:

Thin at just 11.9mm depth:

The Cubic-style button:

The 3.5mm jack and USB 2.0 connector:

The 5MP camera with Autofocus and Dual LED Flash:

The camera and Cubic interface buttons:

Motion sensitive controls are embedded within the Samsung Jet S8000:

The Cubic interface:

Choosing an option:

The innards of the Samsung Jet S8000:

The 1100mAh battery:

Users can draw a letter to unlock the screen rather than using the touch button or the hold key:

The camera struggled to accurately render colour at times on the screen:

Wi-Fi included and easy to access thanks to the iPhone-like menus:

Messaging is quick and accurate: