Samsung Galaxy S II confirmed: specs revealed

Samsung may have officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S II before its Mobile World Congress 2011 press conference, but the technology giant was still a little cagey about just what the exact specs for the Samsung Galaxy S II were.

Lucky, it has revealed all in its press conference and TechRadar has all the details.

The Samsung Galaxy S II will be rocking a 1GHz dual-core processor, 4.3-inch (4.27-inch) Super AMOLED WVGA display when it comes to UK shores.

Connectivity

It is a nice 8.49mm thick and weighs in at just 116g. We also know it will be coming with the following connections: HSPA+ Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 3.0 + HS (High Speed).

Samsung is also hoping that you will use the company's ecosystem, as it will be directly connected to something called the Reader Hub, Social Hub, Game Hub and Music Hub (which is the front end to the 7digital store).

Don't worry, however, as you will still be able to access the Android Market for the thousands of apps on offer through Google's on app store.

The Samsung Galaxy S II smartphone also comes equipped with support for Flash and will launch with Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

The smartphones also has 1080p HD playback at 30fps and also has a 8MP camera