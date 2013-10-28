Samsung Galaxy Gear expansion clocks in, works with 3 more devices

Judging from reviews, Samsung's smartwatch has yet to live up to its full potential, but owners of three previous Galaxy devices can find out for themselves thanks to a new software update.

Samsung has announced the rollout of a Premium Suite software update for a trio of its most popular devices, which makes them compatible with the company's Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

Available for the Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2, delivery of the Premium Suite software update will vary depending on carrier, with some seeing it today. All users should be able to download it "in the coming weeks."

Earlier Galaxy devices will then receive real-time updates and notifications on their Samsung Galaxy Gear, including the same hands-free calling, music control and S Voice features that current Galaxy Note 3 owners enjoy.

And there's more

The timing of the update couldn't be better for Samsung amidst rumors that the Galaxy Gear is experiencing higher than normal returns, some of which can be attributed to the fact that the smartwatch only worked with one device at launch.

Owners of three earlier Galaxy models have extra incentive to install the Premium Suite update on their devices, which delivers Android 4.3 Jelly Bean as well as a pair of workplace security options, Samsung for Enterprise (a.k.a. SAFE) and KNOX, which securely separates personal and business data.

Samsung Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 owners will also receive some of the Galaxy S4's coveted features, including Easy Mode, Multi Window and advanced camera options.

Last but not least, Samsung confirmed that Galaxy S4 Mini and Galaxy Mega owners will be next to receive Galaxy Gear compatibility, an update that's planned "in the coming months."