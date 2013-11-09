Home for the holidays: Nexus 5 gets a T-Mobile release date, price

T-Mobile, the self-described Un-carrier, has announced that it'll soon start selling the Nexus 5, Google's very Un-carrier-styled smartphone with stock Android 4.4 KitKat.

Online orders for the phone start on November 14 at T-Mobile's website. Currently, visitors to the site can only "pre-register" for more information about the 4G LTE device.

The No 4 US carrier is also scheduled to start selling Nexus 5 handsets in person before the end of the month. Its retail stores and select dealers are due to get it in on November 20.

The Nexus 5 has been on sale in the Google Play Store in unlocked form since its launch on October 31.

T-Mobile Nexus 5 price

T-Mobile is the second US carrier to start selling the LG-manufactured Nexus 5 after Sprint did the same today.

Sprint launched the phone for just $50 for new customers through an online offer, while existing subscribers have to fork over a full $150 for the new Android phone.

That deal is matched and beaten on T-Mobile, which is charging $41.99 up front for the Nexus 5 and $17 monthly payments for 24 months.

T-Mobile's plans are typically cheaper too, pound-for-pound or megabyte-for-megabyte.

So if you weren't able to buy that now-backordered Nexus 5 16GB model directly from Google at the end of last month, T-Mobile may have the Android 4.4 KitKat break you're looking for.