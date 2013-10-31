Nexus 5 will work with every major US carrier but Verizon

Just because the Nexus 5 runs on Sprint's CDMA network doesn't mean Verizon customers are going to be given a break from the carrier's less than amicable relationship with Google phones.

"The Nexus 5 will not be on Verizon," said Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Android, to The Verge.

Although Verizon is the largest US carrier with 118 million subscribers, it has failed to carry pure Android phones like the Nexus 4.

The stock Android versions of the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4 are also GSM-only.

Most annoyingly, it has dragged its feet on supporting the Nexus 7 tablet with LTE, which is stuck in "coming soon" status.

Mystery Google-Verizon projects in 2014?

You won't be able to get a Verizon Nexus 5 at any price, but Big Red may have something in store for dissapointed Android fans next year.

Google is reportedly "working with [Verizon] on a set of projects for 2014," said Puchai.

There was no indication whether this will be a variant of the Nexus 5 or a whole new handset.

Where to buy the Nexus 5 right now

The Nexus 5 is being offered online through the Google Play Store now, though supplies of the 16GB in both colors have been fluctuating.

Carriers Sprint and T-Mobile are poised to sell the smartphone too, with AT&T's GSM network supporting it. AT&T hasn't given word whether it plans to sell the phone through its retail outlets.

Google Play currently has the unlocked, no contract phone on sale for $349 for the 16GB version. The 32GB model is $399.

The Google Store also spotlights T-Mobile as having the Nexus 5 on sale, though the Un-carrier is just asking people to sign up for more information right now.

Sprint is due to take orders of the Nexus 5 starting tomorrow with a launch scheduled for November 8. The phone starts at $149.99 for a 16GB after a $50 mail-in rebate. Earlier upgraders can get the phone for $18.75/month with Sprint One Up.