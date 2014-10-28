Motorola and Verizon just made the Droid Turbo an honest phone

Motorola and Verizon today made the Droid Turbo official and announced that it will be available from the carrier beginning October 30.

The companies' announcement confirms everything we've heard about the new Droid smartphone, including that it's a total monster in specs.

The Droid Turbo is Motorola's new flagship, with 48 hours of continuous battery life thanks to a massive 3,900mAh battery, plus Motorola's Turbo Charger, which provides eight hours of life after just 15 minutes of charging.

That's where the name comes from, but there's much more to the Droid Turbo.

Hear it roar

The Motorola Droid Turbo also sports Qualcomm's quad-core 2.7GHz Snapdragon 805 chip, a 5.2-inch quad HD screen with 565ppi, and a 21-megapixel camera.

It comes with either "ballistic nylon" or "metalized glass fiber," with Kevlar underneath for durability.

In other words, the Motorola Droid Turbo is a freaking beast.

It's available exclusively from Verizon starting October 30 with 32GB of storage for $199 or 64GB for $249 with a two-year contract.

We've asked Motorola to confirm whether the Droid Turbo will ever launch outside the US and Verizon, and we'll update here if they give us anything useful.