Woman sues over iPhone price cut

Following Apple's decision to cut $200 (£98) off the price of the Apple iPhone, one New Yorker is so angry that she's decided to sue.

Dongmei Li has filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million (£490,196) in damages, the Associated Press says. She claims Apple has violated price discrimination legislation, cutting the price of the 8GB Apple iPhone from $599 to $399 (£294 to £196) after just two months on sale.

Price reduction

Hundreds of early Apple iPhone adopters also complained about the price reduction, announced on 5 September. Apple apologised the next day, saying they would offer $100 credit to early adopters who bought the device at the original price.

Li's lawsuit states that Apple's price reduction injured early purchasers like herself because they cannot resell the product for the same profit as those who bought the phone following the price cut.