iPhone 5S: The Keynote Trailer

Cupertino, California 2013

Mankind's thirst for ever more powerful smartphones has left the world a scorched battleground, blistered and scarred from the mighty Androids that stalk the earth.

Now, humans live in a world overrun with devices of unprecedented size and capability.

But some are fighting back. Deep inside a research lab at the foot of the Santa Cruz Mountains, a band of technicians work around the clock on a device they hope will turn the tide in a viscous and perpetual war.

They call themselves Apple, and they dream of a thinner, lighter, less complicated future.