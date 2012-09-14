iPhone 5 price: deals and prices compared

Don't know where has the best iPhone 5 price or what's the best iPhone 5 deal for you? You're in the right place: this is TechRadar's ultimate guide to all the U.S. price information you need and we'll update it with more information when we get it.

If you're not after the very latest handset, remember you can also still buy the iPhone 4 8GB from $0 and iPhone 4S 16GB from $99 from Apple directly and from the networks on contract.

Apple's 16GB iPhone 5 is $649 without a contract. The 32GB version is $749, and customers will pay $849 for the 64GB phone.

The same prices go for the unlocked phone on each U.S. carrier. As you probably know by now, it's available in both black and white.

Unless otherwise stated, these are all 24-month contract deals. All the networks will offer SIM packages for unlocked handsets bought from Apple (or elsewhere) but remember you'll need a new nanoSIM, you can't just use the microSIM from the iPhone 4 or 4S.

AT&T

AT&T has a range of data plans, starting at 1GB with unlimited talk and text all the way up to 20GB with the same talking and SMS message coverage.

Customers of "America's largest 4G network" will need to create a new Mobile Share Plan or join an existing one with their iPhone 5s. Up to 10 devices can hop on a share plan.

Each additional phone added to a Mobile Share Plan as an additional data fee levied upon it, while it's an extra $15 for every GB that goes over the data plan for every phone.

Note that at AT&T, FaceTime video calling over cellular is only accessible to customers on a Mobile Shared Plan, though with the iPhone 5 you don't have much choice which plan you choose.

16GB

The handset costs $199 stand-alone. A 1GB data plan costs $100, 4GB $100, 6GB $125, 10GB $165, 15GB $205, and 20GB costs $245. All include unlimited talk and text pricing.

32GB

The handset costs $299 stand-alone. A 1GB data plan costs $100, 4GB $100, 6GB $125, 10GB $165, 15GB $205, and 20GB costs $245. All include unlimited talk and text pricing.

64GB

The handset costs $399 stand-alone. A 1GB data plan costs $100, 4GB $100, 6GB $125, 10GB $165, 15GB $205, and 20GB costs $245. All include unlimited talk and text pricing.

Appalachian Wireless

One of just a few regional carriers to announce it'll carry the iPhone 5, Appalachian Wireless took to Facebook to announce pre-orders for the iOS 6 handset begin Friday, Sept. 21.

The company, servicing Kentucky and Virginia, offers iPhone 4S's for at 16GB, 32GB and 64GB for $149.99, $249.99, and $349.99 on a two-year contract respectively.

No contract bumps the prices up to $699.99, $799.99, and $899.99 respectively (more than an unlocked iPhone 5, a phone that follows the 4S's price points).

It offers 14 different talk and text plans, including one that for unlimited nationwide talking and texting with 5GB of data for $99.99 a month.

Cricket

Though the iPhone 5 hasn't yet made it onto this carrier's website, pre-orders for a pre-paid iPhone 5 begin Sept. 28.

We don't have details on how much it'll cost yet, the company has two plan types: its basic plans and Muve Music plans.

The most basic runs $25/month and offers 300 minutes plus texting and web access. The next step up is $35/month, providing 1,000 minutes plus text and web. The Muve Music plan, providing "unlimited music and entertainment," costs $45/month for 1,000 minutes.

C Spire Wireless

This Mississippi carrier starts taking pre-orders Sept. 28 though it currently doesn't have pricing data available on its site.

However, to get an idea, a 16GB iPhone 4S costs $149.99, a 32GB costs $249.99 and a 64GB costs $149.99. All prices are on a two-year contract.

Individuals can pick between three data plans: Choice Data+, Choice Data, and Choice.

Choice Data+ offers video streaming, data and messaging. Infinite minutes on this plan cost $100/month, 1,000 minutes costs $90/month, 500 minutes costs $80/month.