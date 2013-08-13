HTC One Verizon info page populates, but we still don't have a release date

A sign-up page for the HTC One Verizon has just gone live on the carrier's website, promising that Big Red's version of the phone is indeed arriving soon.

The page on verizonwireless.com urges users to enter their email addresses so they can receive "the latest information" about the all-metal HTC One on Verizon.

"Elegant and packed with great features, this Android smartphone will be available on the Verizon 4G LTE network later this summer," the site read, reiterating the company's previous release-related messaging.

Later this summer, eh? That gives them what, about five more weeks? Oh boy!

Praised be HTC

Verizon is late in getting the much-loved HTC One, but customers on the U.S. carrier would no doubt say they'd rather have it late than never.

"Later this summer" is what the carrier's been saying all along, a time frame it's stuck to while rivals AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint peddle the device.

Word materialized last month that we'd see Verizon's HTC One come in August, though we're clearly still waiting.

HTC number One

A picture of the carrier's variant of the One popped up in an alleged leak earlier this summer, and it was later rumored that Verizon would carry an exclusive blue HTC One.

The HTC flagship has wowed with its alloy body and impressive specs, and TechRadar even named it the best phone available now.

Its exact price and release date on Verizon have yet to be discussed, and with summer quickly winding down, we can only expect Verizon to lift the lid on its new phone before long.