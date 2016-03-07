Google's low-cost cell service is now open to all*

Project Fi - Google's take on the phone carrier business - is now yours to try out without the need for an invitation.

Originally available to early testers via invite, Project Fi is now opening up to anyone in the US with a Google account and eligible phone in order to make the signup process easier. However, there are a few conditions to signing up anyway.

Currently, Fi service is only available on three smartphones: the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6, which are equipped to receive data signals from more than one provider.

Multiple-provider support is a major component of Google Fi, as it blends Wi-Fi signals and 4G reception from both T-Mobile and Sprint's towers to amplify its overall coverage, a first in the consumer-level smartphone market.

According to Google, the three Nexuses (Nexi?) used for its service are "the first smartphones that support Project Fi's network of networks." A representative has told techradar that Google has no plans to expand beyond the Nexus line at this time.

Project Fi's pricing model

Project Fi also only supports one type of payment plan, albeit a very simple one. A "Fi Basics" setup runs for $20 and includes unlimited domestic talk and text, unlimited international texts, Wi-Fi hotspot functionality, and coverage in over 120 countries.

Each gig of data added to the Basics plan runs for $10 each, with Google promising to refund the amount for any unused data left over at the end of the month.

For users who already own a compatible Nexus phone, a SIM card will be sent to enable Fi. Those without one of Google's flagship phones will have to purchase a device outfitted with the card when signing up for the service.

Though still limited to one country, one make of phone, and one payment plan, Project Fi's promise of widespread coverage - on top of its general simplicity - could prove successful for Google's first foray into the cellular service arena.

If nothing else, there are no termination fees, a welcome policy for any user on the fence about making the transition to a new carrier.