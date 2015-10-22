Facebook knows why its app is killing your iPhone battery

Facebook has figured out why it's iOS app has been draining your iPhone's battery, and thankfully, it's fixed the problems in a new update.

The company had said last week that it was investigating claims from users that the app was draining user's batteries more than usual, but today the social media giant has revealed what exactly the issue was.

"The first issue we found was a 'CPU spin' in our network code," Facebook's Ari Grant said in a post.

"A CPU spin is like a child in a car asking, 'Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?' with the question not resulting in any progress to reaching the destination," he explain, adding that this repeated processing was causes the app to use more battery.

Soundless audio

The second issue was caused by the way Facebook's in-app videos handles audio.

"If you leave the Facebook app after watching a video, the audio session sometimes stays open as if the app was playing audio silently," Grant said.

"This is similar to when you close a music app and want to keep listening to the music while you do other things, except in this case it was unintentional and nothing kept playing."

He explained that because it remained awake in the background, even though it wasn't actually doing anything, it continued to pull on the phone's battery.

Grant also noted that battery issues doesn't appear to have anything to do with Facebook's location-based features or location history.

Hopefully the new update fixes the battery drain issues for users, and though Grant didn't say there are other issues still causing your battery life to struggle, he did say, "We are committed to continuing to improve the battery usage of our app and you should see improvements in the version released today."