Weekend news roundup: 23-25 November

According to a new study conducted by the analyst group Gfk NOP, Apple's iPhone is too expensive for prospective UK buyers. The research, conducted by polling Christmas buyers about their buying preferences this holiday season, asked if the iPhone is worth buying at this time.

According to the survey, almost 46 per cent of those people polled indicated that the iPhone's current price of £269 is simply too high and they wouldn't even consider owning the device. To make matters worse, another 26 per cent of respondents indicated that while they are interested in purchasing an iPhone, they simply couldn't justify the cost.

Few considering an iPhone

To round out the figures, the research firm found that only 2 per cent of respondents are "actively considering" an iPhone for the holidays, 5 per cent are willing to consider other mobile phones and 8 per cent "actively dislike" the device. Finally, the company found that about 12 per cent of the population had no idea that the iPhone exists.

A representative from the research firm indicated that price was a central issue in the respondents' opinions and Apple must work hard to create a compelling reason to buy the iPhone.

US and UK markets are not made equal

"This is a highly competitive market and the mobile phone manufacturers have very strong brand loyalty," the representative warned. "Apple needs more than cutting-edge design to penetrate this market and will have to work much harder in the UK than it did in the US."

The Microsoft Windows SideShow team recently unveiled a new version of its SideShow software development kit that adds a host of new features. According to the team, developers are now able to use a portrait-style QVGA interface designed for remote controls and perhaps most important, a new addition allows users to recognize devices over USB and Bluetooth. And while this may not mean much to some, it indicates that Microsoft is opening up SideShow for other devices. Time will tell.

More monitors from Iiyama

Iiyama has unveiled a new line of touch-sensitive monitors that range in size from 15 inches to 19 inches. Dubbed ProLite T1530SR, T1730SR and T1930SR, the three monitors connect via VGA or DVI and offer a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The 15-inch model (T1530SR) supports a 1024 x 768 resolution and 16ms response time, while the 17-inch (T1730SR) and 19-inch (T1930SR) versions are rated at a 5ms response time and offer a 1280 x 1024 resolution.

Each of the screens is touch-sensitive and features Extensive Touch Utilities to allow for four-point calibration. The 15-inch version will go for £330, while the 17- and 19-inch iterations will retail for £350 and £400, respectively.